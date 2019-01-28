20 Pickup Lines To Use During The 2019 Super Bowl That Will Make Your Boo Call An Audible
Maybe it's the game, the snacks, the beer, the commercials, the musical guests, or the cuties you've yet to meet at whatever bar or party you find yourself at — when it comes to the Super Bowl, there's something for everyone. If you're looking for a topical yet frisky way to start up conversation after accidentally-on-purpose bumping elbows with a cutie during the big game, these pickup lines to use during the 2019 super bowl are a touchdown and a two-point conversion, all in one swoop.
The Super Bowl is for snacks and friends and funny talking animals trying to sell you things, so there's big potential for a major meet-cute. Of course, game day (like every other day) is a time for consent and doing your part to keep the people around you feeling comfortable. No matter which team is winning or how hot you look inhaling pigs-in-a-blanket during a commercial break, if someone's not expressing verbal and physical interest in your advances, take the hint before causing a major foul.
If you're feeling your flirting is being widely received, instead of dropping the ball, try dropping some of these Super Bowl pickup lines.
1Take It Or Leave It
We can stay at the party or we can pass and have some fun at my place.
2Coin Flip
No matter which way the coin-toss goes, I'll give you head or tail.
3Double Digits
Are you an eligible receiver... of my number?
4Hard Hitter
When you walked in the bar, I got tackled by your good looks.
5Budding Love
Are you a Budweiser commercial? Because you're the best part of this whole game.
6Air Time
I'd pay four million dollars to get 30 seconds of your airtime.
7Show Stopper
I think there'd be fireworks at our own halftime show.
8120 Seconds
I will always make sure to give you a two-minute warning — as well as enthusiastic verbal and physical consent before any sexual activity.
9Extra Extra
If points were orgasms, I'd give you six and the one, or two more.
10Open Arms
I am widely receiving some vibes right now.
11Benchwarmer
You would never ride the bench, but you could totally ride me.
12Teamwork
If you were on my team, I'd always pick you for my starting lineup.
13Kick Off
Feels like we should kick off a new thing... just us.
14Deflate Gate
I'm fully feeling you tonight, there's no need to check for deflation here.
15Score!
The ball and my life may be spiraling, but I think we can still score. Can I have your number?
16H2H
I would love some head to head contact with you tonight.
17Go Deep
Trust me — if you go long, I’ll go deep tonight.
18Two Hands
We can two-hand touch before we have some full body contact.
19Dancing Queen
If you come home with me tonight, I'll show you my touchdown dance.
20Love Penalty
Screw red and yellow — you're my wild card!
This Super Bowl season, may your beer be cold, your snacks yummy, and your game totally on. Like nachos or mozzi sticks — football pickup lines can bring just the right amount of cheese to any Super Bowl party. No matter what team you're rooting for, hopefully the players won't be the only ones scoring.