20 Pickup Lines To Use During The 2019 Super Bowl That Will Make Your Boo Call An Audible

Maybe it's the game, the snacks, the beer, the commercials, the musical guests, or the cuties you've yet to meet at whatever bar or party you find yourself at — when it comes to the Super Bowl, there's something for everyone. If you're looking for a topical yet frisky way to start up conversation after accidentally-on-purpose bumping elbows with a cutie during the big game, these pickup lines to use during the 2019 super bowl are a touchdown and a two-point conversion, all in one swoop.

The Super Bowl is for snacks and friends and funny talking animals trying to sell you things, so there's big potential for a major meet-cute. Of course, game day (like every other day) is a time for consent and doing your part to keep the people around you feeling comfortable. No matter which team is winning or how hot you look inhaling pigs-in-a-blanket during a commercial break, if someone's not expressing verbal and physical interest in your advances, take the hint before causing a major foul.

If you're feeling your flirting is being widely received, instead of dropping the ball, try dropping some of these Super Bowl pickup lines.

1 Take It Or Leave It Giphy We can stay at the party or we can pass and have some fun at my place.

2 Coin Flip Giphy No matter which way the coin-toss goes, I'll give you head or tail.

3 Double Digits Giphy Are you an eligible receiver... of my number?

4 Hard Hitter Giphy When you walked in the bar, I got tackled by your good looks.

5 Budding Love Giphy Are you a Budweiser commercial? Because you're the best part of this whole game.

6 Air Time Giphy I'd pay four million dollars to get 30 seconds of your airtime.

7 Show Stopper Giphy I think there'd be fireworks at our own halftime show.

8 120 Seconds Giphy I will always make sure to give you a two-minute warning — as well as enthusiastic verbal and physical consent before any sexual activity.

9 Extra Extra Giphy If points were orgasms, I'd give you six and the one, or two more.

10 Open Arms Giphy I am widely receiving some vibes right now.

11 Benchwarmer Giphy You would never ride the bench, but you could totally ride me.

12 Teamwork Giphy If you were on my team, I'd always pick you for my starting lineup.

13 Kick Off Giphy Feels like we should kick off a new thing... just us.

14 Deflate Gate Giphy I'm fully feeling you tonight, there's no need to check for deflation here.

15 Score! Giphy The ball and my life may be spiraling, but I think we can still score. Can I have your number?

16 H2H Giphy I would love some head to head contact with you tonight.

17 Go Deep Giphy Trust me — if you go long, I’ll go deep tonight.

18 Two Hands Giphy We can two-hand touch before we have some full body contact.

19 Dancing Queen Giphy If you come home with me tonight, I'll show you my touchdown dance.