20 Monokinis For Summer 2019 That Will Make You Want To Live At The Beach
When it comes to swimwear trends, I must admit that I hardly keep track of them. I still have swimsuits from high school that I wear, and seeing as they still fit and aren't falling apart I see no reason to upgrade. Except now, monokinis for summer 2019 are trending (I can't escape their popularity seeing as they're taking over my Instagram feed), meaning this might be the year that I finally give my swim wardrobe a refresh. A swimsuit that looks like a bikini but won't get torn off by a wave or end up in two completely separates places in my apartment? Count me in.
I love a good one-piece but sometimes they can feel a bit uncomfortable and like they're sticking to my torso in all the wrong places. That's where monokinis come in. Thanks to their ample cutouts, the style never feels suctioned to your body or like it's stretching uncomfortably — and unlike a bikini, it's not prone to wardrobe malfunctions. If this sounds appealing to you, check out 20 fire options on the market right now. From those with florals to those with stripes to those with graphic prints to everything in between, there will be a monokini you'll love.
Zig Zag
Volcom Plus Size Simply Seamless One-Piece
$88
Zappos
The simple black one piece got a not-so-simple upgrade thanks to a zig-zag and strapless design. This is a suit that you could pair with denim cutoffs and wear from beach to bar.
Prep School
Jack Wills Himbledon cut out swimsuit
$34.50
ASOS
Something about the colors and the stripe pattern of this suit makes it feel decidedly preppy, but in the best of ways.
Opposites Attract
The Siena One-Piece Swimsuit
$75
ModCloth
A prime example of how to mix prints! The graphic stripes and oversized floral make this style pop.
Cold Shoulder
ASHLEY GRAHAM X SWIMSUITS FOR ALL VERTEX ONE SHOULDER ONE PIECE SWIMSUIT
$103.50
Swimsuits For All
One shoulder tops and dresses are also hot for summer, so this suit lets you try two trends in one.
Beach Babe
Free Society cut out swimsuit in stripe
$54
ASOS
This suit is fresh, straightforward, and timeless.
Bright Idea
Royally Tied Swimsuit - Neon Yellow/Pink
$40
Fashion Nova
Try out neon in a big way with this two-tone suit.
Graphic Design
Out From Under Printed Tie-Front One-Piece Swimsuit
$69
Urban Outfitters
The unexpected print of this suit feels decidedly retro, which makes the faux high-waisted bottoms all the more appropriate.
Flower Power
Tropicana One Piece
$128
Reformation
I never saw a daisy print I didn't like!
On Fire
Plus Size Speedo One-Piece Swimsuit
$35
Forever 21
Thanks to its logo waistband, this suit feels decidedly sporty. Leave it to Speedo to create the coolest style of summer.
All Tied Up
Mika Strappy One Piece superdown brand: superdown
$62
Revolve
You'll definitely want to make sure to wear a high SPF when you rock this suit in order to avoid some interesting tan lines.
Gold Standard
Cut It Out Swimsuit - Gold Foil
$40
Fashion Nova
If you want to literally shine on the beach, this gold swimsuit is for you.
Rosy Disposition
Ryan One Piece Tularosa brand: Tularosa
$71
Revolve
Because you can never have too many floral pieces in the summer.
Split Personality
THE BAILEY
$95
Solid & Striped
If you tend to gravitate towards more simple and straightforward swimwear styles, this two-tone monokini will likely pique your interest.
In Full Bloom
GARDENIA CUT OUT V-NECK HALTER ONE PIECE SWIMSUIT
$67.20
Swimsuits For All
This retro floral print is a welcome departure from the more graphic and modern iterations you typically see on swimwear.
Boxed In
Gingham Cutout Halter Swimsuit
$69
& Other Stories
Channel your inner Brigitte Bardot in this '60s-inspired gingham suit.
The Tropics
ASOS DESIGN Curve recycled tie front color block cut out swimsuit in tropical chain print
$27
ASOS
Business on the top, party on the bottom.
Tangerine Dream
Out From Under Abalone Strappy Asymmetrical One-Piece Swimsuit
$79
Urban Outfitters
This looks like it shouldn't structurally work, but it does — and it looks cool AF.
Spotty Service
GABIFRESH X SWIMSUITS FOR ALL DOTTED WHIRLWIND MONOKINI
$86
Swimsuits For All
The inverted polka dot prints of this monokini make it feel extra playful.
Animal Instincts
Animal Print Cut Out Swimsuit
$41
Topshop
I mean, this suit is straight up fierce! It's got leopard print and metal hardware details to thank for it.
Sketched Out
ASOS DESIGN recycled tab side high waist swimsuit in pink outline floral sketch print
$24
ASOS
Who new doodles-turned-swimsuit would look so good?