Going to your first Pride parade can be very emotional, but it can also be a super fun celebration of who you are, and you will likely want to post some photos from the festivities. If you need help brainstorming Instagram captions for your first Pride parade, you've come to the right place. Although you don't owe anyone an explanation for your presence at Pride, it can feel empowering to touch upon such an important (and exciting) event.

This year is the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising, NYC Pride explains that "The first NYC Pride Rally occurred one month after the Stonewall Riots in June 1969, when 500 people gathered for a 'Gay Power' demonstration in Washington Square Park, followed by a candlelight vigil in Sheridan Square. NYC Pride has continued this proud tradition by hosting the event in various locations throughout the city." NYC Pride also cites trans women activists Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera as prominent leaders of the movement. These two figures are frequently honored as leaders of the queer liberation movement, and many queer people are paying their respects to those who made this celebration possible.

If you are attending your first Pride, know that you are so loved and valued as a part of the community. There's no pressure to post about attending, but if you're interested in being punny or sincere, consider any one of the following captions.

Your friendly neighborhood gay. Giphy Happy Pride from your friendly neighborhood gay!

If you're new to this. Giphy Happy Pride from this gayby!

Bi the way. Giphy Bi the way, I'm pretty freaking proud!

If you're having a gay time. Giphy Had a gay ol' time at Pride today.

If you're with your squad. Giphy Dyke Squad.

Love is love. Giphy "Somebody, your father or mine, should have told us that not many people have ever died of love. But multitudes have perished, and are perishing every hour — and in the oddest places! — for the lack of it." — James Baldwin

Where have you les(bian) all my life? Giphy Haven't posted all day because I've (les)been at Pride

Love who you love. Giphy Love who you love, today and every day!

If you're with your sweetheart. Giphy Being gay with bae at pride.

When you know what's up. Giphy "Being gay is natural. Hating gay is a lifestyle choice." —John Fugelsang

Hot singles are hotter at pride. Giphy So many hot singles in my area — at Pride.

It takes no compromise. Giphy "It takes no compromise to give people their rights... it takes no money to respect the individual. It takes no political deal to give people freedom. It takes no survey to remove repression." — Harvey Milk

Like "ladies and gentlemen," but better and gayer. Giphy Ladies, theydies, and gentlefolk, happy Pride season from yours truly.

The future. Giphy The future is queer, nonbinary, and proud.

If Janelle Monáe is your queero (queer hero). Giphy "It's just the way you make me feel" — Janelle Monáe

If Kristen Stewart is also your queero. Giphy "I'm, like, really gay," — Kristen Stewart

Plain and simple. Giphy Feeling pretty freaking proud.

If you want to be minimal. Giphy *rainbow emoji*

Rainbow ,head-to-toe. Giphy First thing's first, I'm the queerest.