If there's ever an Instagram-worthy moment with your SO, it's a dinner date outside. Between the enviable feast you ordered, the cutie sitting across from you, and the gorg backdrop (thanks, nature), there are endless photo ops to capitalize on. The only question is, what could you possibly write underneath those pics that would do them justice? The key to writing Instagram captions for outdoor dining dates with your partner is to fuse romance with humor — and perhaps a little food-inspired pun or reference to the meal you're sharing together. If you're stumped for ideas, though don't fret — I rounded up a bunch of options that are sure to have your followers tapping that heart button.

2020 was definitely the year of outdoor dining. After the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention indicated that the risk of spreading coronavirus is lower outside than it is inside a restaurant, many eateries have adjusted their seating arrangements for safety reasons. The pandemic aside, though, there are other solid reasons to opt for an outdoor table on date night — like capitalizing on even more Instagram-worthy pics.

The first step to crafting your perfect caption requires thinking about what it is that you really want to draw attention to in your post. Is it the breathtaking view? The meal itself? Your adorable date? Maybe it's all three. The point is, your caption should encompass whichever elements you're seeking to highlight.

Whether you're sharing an intimate picnic for two, crushing burgers and fries at a casual sidewalk table, or digging into some gourmet pizza on your very own roof deck, here are some caption ideas to make your post pop.

1. “For a dinner date, I eat light all day to save room, then I go all in: I choose this meal and this order, and I choose you, the person across from me, to share it with. There’s a beautiful intimacy in a meal like that.” – Anthony Bourdain

2. All I need: a bottle of wine and my partner-in-crime.

3. Our message to you: eat dessert first.

4. When one food person finds another food person — that's when the magic happens, people.

5. Couples who crush sushi together, stay together.

6. You had me at "tacos."

7. Hangin' with my home slice [pizza emoji].

8. Bon appétit, babe.

9. Who needs a whole meal with a snack like this sitting across from you?

10. Fresh air + food + my favorite person = total bliss.

11. Al fresco: that's just how we do.

12. Find someone who looks at you the way we look at the waiter when they're bringing our food over.

13. Everything tastes better when I'm with you.

14. Patio szn is our favorite szn.

15. “Cooking and eating food outdoors makes it taste infinitely better than the same meal prepared and consumed indoors.”― Fennel Hudson

16. No one else I'd rather share an outdoor dinner with, pho real.

17. Pick someone who always says "yes" to scoping out the dessert menu.

18. Am I drooling over my date or the dinner in front of me? Maybe a little of both.

19. Choosing an appetizer was hard. Choosing you was easy.

20. #FeastMode with my fave.