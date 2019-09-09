I don't know about you, but I'm ready for blue sky days with a slightly chilled breeze, apple and pumpkin picking, steaming beverages in cold hands, and cozying up on the couch for long Netflix binges. What else? I'm dying to start shopping for fall 2019 coats. There's always a certain excitement that comes with the changing of the seasons and for me, it's partly due to the clothes I get to pull out of storage and the new pieces I get to add to my wardrobe. Seeing as coats basically define cold weather style since they top outfits on the daily, I always treat myself to a new piece of outerwear every year. This season, the selection is especially good, which means hard decisions are going to have to be made during my fall shopping trip. (Is buying 20 coats socially acceptable?)

From long patent trenches and fuzzy fleeces galore to patterned cropped puffers and Saville Row-style pea coats, the outerwear that's currently on the market is as varied as it is drool-worthy. Trust me, it'll put your go-to black puffer to shame. Take a look at 20 of the best styles below, pick out your favorite, and prepare to become a total wrap star this fall.

The Blues Long Plaid Jacket $119 | Zara Buy Now I love a good structured menswear inspired jacket, and this plaid option is better than anything I could've imagined. It's gorgeous blue and yellow color palette make it feel fresh and unique, while its heritage textile and classic double breasted design champion classic design.

Natural Instincts Lovers + Friends Vermont Jacket $198 | Revolve Buy Now Cheetah print has been done time and time again, but I have yet to see it in cropped puffer form that's legitimately cool. Until now.

Peachy Keen ASOS DESIGN Curve classic coat $48 | ASOS Buy Now The pastel peachy nude hue of this coat is everything! Combined with its classic silhouette, it's understated cool at its best.

Jean Queen Double breasted denim trench $130 | Violeta by Mango Buy Now Trade your classic khaki trench in for a version completely cut from denim.

Velvet Underground Quilted Velour Jacket $119 | & Other Stories Buy Now It's a gorgeous berry hue, it's quilted, and it's soft AF — what more could you ask for?

Jungle Boogie UO Snakeskin Trench Coat $169 | Urban Outfitters Buy Now I mean, have you ever seen a fiercer trench? Boasting a patent purple snake print and belted silhouette, this coat is for anyone who wants to absolutely slay.

Line Up Line & Dot Check Waist Tie Blazer $127 | Revolve Buy Now Everyone needs a cool blazer in their fall wardrobe and this one is among the best I've seen. Wear it with jeans and a tee like above for a smart yet casual look, or pair it with trousers and heeled booties for something a bit more elevated.

Cheetah Girl Halogen Leopard Print Faux Fur Coat $100 | Nordstrom Buy Now Because a fuzzy cheetah coat will never not be cool. Literally never.

Fuzzy Wuzzy ASOS DESIGN Curve plush faux fur maxi coat with seam detailing in gray $127 | ASOS Buy Now Snag this coat and you'll be the most huggable person on the street at all times. And the coziest.

Mad For Plaid Plaid Coat $190 | Eloquii Buy Now Another menswear inspired coat, another classic plaid to covet.

Purple Haze RAINS Matte-PU trench coat $170 | Net-a-Porter Buy Now Pastel lilac for spring? Absolutely! Brighten up your fall look by opting for this sweet and cheery jacket.

Biker Babe Faux fur biker jacket $150 | Violeta by Mango Buy Now Tough on the outside, soft on the inside.

Belt It Out Classic belted trench $150 | Mango Buy Now You can never go wrong with a chic black collared trench coat. They're like the LBD of fall.

What A Plush Kensie Plus Teddy Bear Faux Fur Coat $80 | TJ Maxx Buy Now Can I wrap myself up in this and only emerge when spring 2020 hits? Thanks.

What An Icon Tirsa Long Trench Coat $160 | Universal Standard Buy Now The most classic fall coat in its most classic color and form.

Dream In Color We The Free Rivington Sherpa Jacket $168 | Free People Buy Now Sporty fleeces have been trending hard for the past few years, and this one feels especially cool thanks to its bright color palette.

Zip It Faux fur hood coat $200 | Violeta by Mango Buy Now From its faux fur hood and glossy brown hue to its external zippers and relaxed fit, there's nothing about this coat I don't love.

Night Owl Faux fur jacket $120 | Mango Buy Now The perfect going out coat for when the temperature starts to drop.

City Slicker ASOS DESIGN Curve plaid high shine mac $68 | ASOS Buy Now High gloss plaid? Yes, please.