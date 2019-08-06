I had a solid beach day last weekend and have definitely eaten my weight in ice cream this summer, so pretty I'm ready for fall to roll around and bring with it an entirely new crop of seasonal traditions and delights. But first, I'll be shopping denim jackets under $100 to make sure I'm properly outfitted for the occasion, because the only thing that could make a day of apple picking better would be a cute new outfit to do it in. Denim jackets are timeless, easy AF to style, and come in an array of prints, silhouettes, washes, and the like, so even if you've already got a favorite jean style, adding one more to your collection certainly won't hurt.

From uber cropped to super long, colorful to classic blue, this season's denim jacket offerings have something that everyone will love. Whether you're going to finally ace your goal of rocking a Canadian tuxedo or want to mix your denim with all sorts of textures and patterns, one of the below styles will be the missing piece. They're all incredibly affordable and don't sacrifice style for price, so go ahead and treat yourself to two — your fall wardrobe will thank you later.

So '90s BDG Denim Hooded Cropped Jacket $99 | Urban Outfitters Buy Now Thanks to its elastic hemlines, pocketless design, and hood, this denim jacket is super unique and boasts a decidedly '90s feel to it. It's like a comber jacket, hoodie, and denim jacket all in one.

Fade Away Plus Size Acid Wash Jacket $35 | Forever 21 Buy Now Thanks to its cropped silhouette and super light wash, this denim jacket will ensure you stand out in a crowd.

Where The Wild Things Are BLANKNYC Denim Trucker Jacket $98 | Revolve Buy Now Denim has never looked fiercer. This snake print boasts a color palette that's perfect for fall and will effortlessly take black jeans and a white tee to cool new heights

Work Of Art Ten Sixty Sherman Tie Dye Denim Jacket $65 | Norstrom Buy Now This jacket looks like the palette of a watercolor artist — it's a masterpiece! It's also a great way to carry the tie-dye trend into fall.

Shearling Genius ASOS DESIGN Curve denim jacket with fleece collar in midwash blue $38 | ASOS Buy Now Who doesn't love a fuzzy faux shearling collar, especially on particularly chilly days?

Cool Mom Belted Denim Jacket $80 | Topshop Buy Now The longer hemline of this jacket makes it immediately standout, not to mention the belt detail and bucket pockets. It's like what a cool Brooklyn mom would wear: chic yet practical. Into it.

Short Order Cropped Trucker Jacket $56 | Levi's Buy Now Similar cropped jacket, different, darker wash. You'll definitely need one of each.

Power To The Purple Plus Size Button-Front Denim Jacket $27 | Forever 21 Buy Now Millennial purple is still very much a thing, so snag a denim and matching skirt in the hue and brighten up your autumn. This set would look incredible paired with punky lace-up boots.

Dad Style Dad Oversized Denim Jacket $90 | Topshop Buy Now If your dad has an old denim jacket he's willing to part with, ask him for it. If not, this one will also do. Featuring an oversized silhouette, it's all kinds of comfy. Throw it on with literally anything and you're guaranteed to look cool.

Back To The Future Arizona Blue '80s Jacket $70 | Zara Buy Now This denim jacket screams '80s, which is a decade that's served as a major sartorial muse as of late.

Red Hot Red Denim Trucker Jacket $62 | Torrid Buy Now This jacket paired with patent black leather pants and sky-high booties? Total fire.

Fuzzy Feelings Denim Jacket With Faux Shearling $60 | Bershka Buy Now More shearling, more coziness.

True Blue Pocketed Denim Jacket $80 | Mango Buy Now This style is a classic dark wash jean jacket — you can't go wrong owning one.

Earn Your Stripes BDG Oversized Zebra Print Denim Trucker Jacket $90 $30 | Urban Outfitters Buy Now Or just buy them! This oversized zebra denim jacket is all kinds of playful and is an idea piece for print mixing.

Bohemian Dreams Bedford Cropped Jacket $98 | Free People Buy Now Thanks to the multiple washes of denim it features and its cropped yet baggy silhouette, this denim jacket is perfect for free spirits and fearless dressers.

Little Black Jacket ASOS DESIGN Curve Denim Girlfriend Jacket in Washed Black $64 | ASOS Buy Now I wear a lot of black (stereotypical New Yorker, here), so an inky denim jacket has been a staple in my wardrobe since I can remember. This one is boxy, straightforward, and versatile — you need it.

Cotton Candy Coated Acid Wash Denim Jacket $50 $16 | Bershka Buy Now Who knew acid wash pink would look so cool? This style is another great option for if dressing in darker colors come fall isn't your sartorial M.O..

Borrowed From The Boyfriend Boyfriend Denim Jacket $100 | Eloquii Buy Now Some things are just better baggy.

Power Pairing Plus Size Combo Denim Jacket $35 | Forever 21 Buy Now Thanks to its brown corduroy collar, this denim jacket boasts a rougher, more workwear-inspired feel. It would look ace paired with neutral florals or matching denim and brown boots.