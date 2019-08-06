20 Denim Jackets Under $100 That Will Render You The Jean Queen Of Fall Style
I had a solid beach day last weekend and have definitely eaten my weight in ice cream this summer, so pretty I'm ready for fall to roll around and bring with it an entirely new crop of seasonal traditions and delights. But first, I'll be shopping denim jackets under $100 to make sure I'm properly outfitted for the occasion, because the only thing that could make a day of apple picking better would be a cute new outfit to do it in. Denim jackets are timeless, easy AF to style, and come in an array of prints, silhouettes, washes, and the like, so even if you've already got a favorite jean style, adding one more to your collection certainly won't hurt.
From uber cropped to super long, colorful to classic blue, this season's denim jacket offerings have something that everyone will love. Whether you're going to finally ace your goal of rocking a Canadian tuxedo or want to mix your denim with all sorts of textures and patterns, one of the below styles will be the missing piece. They're all incredibly affordable and don't sacrifice style for price, so go ahead and treat yourself to two — your fall wardrobe will thank you later.
So '90s
Thanks to its elastic hemlines, pocketless design, and hood, this denim jacket is super unique and boasts a decidedly '90s feel to it. It's like a comber jacket, hoodie, and denim jacket all in one.
Fade Away
Thanks to its cropped silhouette and super light wash, this denim jacket will ensure you stand out in a crowd.
Where The Wild Things Are
Denim has never looked fiercer. This snake print boasts a color palette that's perfect for fall and will effortlessly take black jeans and a white tee to cool new heights
Work Of Art
This jacket looks like the palette of a watercolor artist — it's a masterpiece! It's also a great way to carry the tie-dye trend into fall.
Shearling Genius
Who doesn't love a fuzzy faux shearling collar, especially on particularly chilly days?
Cool Mom
The longer hemline of this jacket makes it immediately standout, not to mention the belt detail and bucket pockets. It's like what a cool Brooklyn mom would wear: chic yet practical. Into it.
Short Order
Similar cropped jacket, different, darker wash. You'll definitely need one of each.
Power To The Purple
Millennial purple is still very much a thing, so snag a denim and matching skirt in the hue and brighten up your autumn. This set would look incredible paired with punky lace-up boots.
Dad Style
If your dad has an old denim jacket he's willing to part with, ask him for it. If not, this one will also do. Featuring an oversized silhouette, it's all kinds of comfy. Throw it on with literally anything and you're guaranteed to look cool.
Back To The Future
This denim jacket screams '80s, which is a decade that's served as a major sartorial muse as of late.
Red Hot
This jacket paired with patent black leather pants and sky-high booties? Total fire.
Fuzzy Feelings
More shearling, more coziness.
True Blue
This style is a classic dark wash jean jacket — you can't go wrong owning one.
Earn Your Stripes
Or just buy them! This oversized zebra denim jacket is all kinds of playful and is an idea piece for print mixing.
Bohemian Dreams
Thanks to the multiple washes of denim it features and its cropped yet baggy silhouette, this denim jacket is perfect for free spirits and fearless dressers.
Little Black Jacket
I wear a lot of black (stereotypical New Yorker, here), so an inky denim jacket has been a staple in my wardrobe since I can remember. This one is boxy, straightforward, and versatile — you need it.
Cotton Candy Coated
Who knew acid wash pink would look so cool? This style is another great option for if dressing in darker colors come fall isn't your sartorial M.O..
Borrowed From The Boyfriend
Some things are just better baggy.
Power Pairing
Thanks to its brown corduroy collar, this denim jacket boasts a rougher, more workwear-inspired feel. It would look ace paired with neutral florals or matching denim and brown boots.
Electric Lady
To end on a bright note, here's a lime green denim jacket boasting a long hemline and belt detail. Need!