Sneakers are great, but sometimes you need something a bit more elevated than a pair of classic Chucks or Nikes that will still boast that same level of convenience. Cue cute and comfy flats. When it comes to dressiness, they're a step up from sneakers, yet they're way less uncomfortable than any type of heel ever could be. While ballet flats are the most ubiquitous style, there's a whole other world of low riders out there for you to explore. No matter what type of occasion you're shopping for, there will be one to finish off your look.

From loafers and slip-ons to jelly shoes and lace-up styles, the range of flats is huge. Seeing as they all also come in different colors, prints, finishes, et cetera, there truly is one for everybody. Below, I rounded up 20 of the best pairs of flats to rock this summer. if you're into animal prints, I got you. If woven or braided styles are more your alley, you'll also have plenty of options to choose from. Check them out, select a few of your favorite pairs, and get ready to seriously elevate your summer by making your footwear collection super down to earth.

The Fray Mirage Woven Flat $88 | Free People Buy Now I love a slip-on shoe for the sheer convenience it adds to getting dressed in the morning. These are certainly super easy, but their black woven upper and slightly pointed toe makes them feel all kinds of chic.

Are You Jelly? MARMALADE $38 | Jeffrey Campbell Buy Now Take your style back to your childhood with these super nostalgic jelly flats. The flecks of glitter in the shoes makes them all the more playful.

Cream of the Crop Braided shoes $40 | Mango Buy Now Thanks to their braided material and soft creamy hue, these flats boast a breezy bohemian vibe.

Sheer Genius FLAT MESH MULES $40 | Zara Buy Now Thanks to their elegant mesh uppers and pointed toe silhouette, these flats feel all kinds of chic and could be dressed way up or down with ease.

Electric Slides Clara Woven Mule $60 | Sam Edelman Buy Now Forget about white boots, this summer, it's all about white flats.

Ballet Beautiful Square Toe Leather Lace Up Flats $99 | & Other Stories Buy Now If you ever trained in ballet then these flats might remind you of your precious pointe shoes. Thanks to their lace up straps and square toes, they bring a new aesthetic to the everyday footwear style.

It's Cool The Modern Loafer Mule $155 | Everlane Buy Now These just look effortlessly stylish. Pair them with breezy baggy jeans and a white crop top and you've got yourself an ideal weekend look.

Animal House ABELLA Slingback Shoes $35 | Topshop Buy Now Flats gone wild.

Casual Fridays UO Hannah Huarache Sandal $20 | Urban Outfitters Buy Now The perfect flats to bring on that sunny European vacation you've always dreamt of.

Tread Softly The Remi Slingback Flat in Suede $70 | Madewell Buy Now Supple suede flats in a gorgeous dusty lilac hue? Sounds like my ideal dress shoe.

Comfort Is Key Leather moccasin $60 | Mango Buy Now These leather terra cotta shoes look like slippers so yep, I am sold.

What the Heel? WOVEN SLINGBACK FLATS $30 | Zara Buy Now I'm someone who cannot bear to wear slip-on shoes for more than a few hours because I always seem to kick them off when I walk. Thanks to their heel straps, I wouldn't have to worry about that with these woven shoes.

Seeing Spots Dolce Vita Brie Slides $80 | Anthropologie Buy Now They're the cat's meow.

Red Hot SIRAH $120 | Jeffrey Campbell Buy Now A sleek red shoe will never get old, especially in patent croc form.

Down to Business ASOS DESIGN Mimic leather loafer flat shoes in leopard print $60 | ASOS Buy Now Bring out you wild side in the boardroom with these cheetah tassel-embellished loafers.

Chain Reaction KOPPA Chain Loafers $85 | Topshop Buy Now Part punky, part professional, all cool.

Fringe Benefits Antonia Flat $110 | Free People Buy Now Obsessed! The unique silhouette and tassel detailing of these nude shoes make them one of my favorite pairs of flats ever.

Animal Instincts Pointed Leopard Suede Slingback Flats $99 | & Other Stories Buy Now Because there's no such thing as too much animal print.

A Classic The Frances Loafer $148 | Madewell Buy Now Sleek, simple, and to the point.