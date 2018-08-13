20 Clever Captions For Best Friends, Because She's The Peanut Butter To Your Jelly

Your bestie is your other half. From spontaneous road trips and jet-setting, to celebrating every birthday and rooftop happy hour in between, your phone is overflowing with pics and videos of you two living your best lives. That's your girl, and there isn't anything you wouldn't want to conquer without her by your side. Sure, you can get sappy all you want, but if you're feeling witty, these clever captions for best friends will be the cherry topping to your next Instagram picture with your day one.

You and your best friend can't help that your friendship is basically a comedy show unfolding IRL. (To be honest, you should really add "comedian" as a job title on your resume, and list each other as references.)

The rest of the world is only going to get a taste of what your friendship is like with your bestie. But if pictures really are worth a thousand words, many of them would be highlighting how dope she is and how happy you are that she's a crucial part of your life. (Yes, I just Olympic dived into my feelings, but that's OK.) Whatever you decide to post, any of these 20 captions should express how there's never a dull moment in your epic friendship.

1. "Day one." — Unknown

2. "I'm sorry for what I said when I didn't have my best friend." — Unknown

3. "Friends buy you lunch. Best friends eat your lunch." — Unknown

4. "Ever look at your best friend and wonder why the hell you two aren't comedians?" — Unknown

5. "That moment when you and your best friend can say one word and crack up." — Unknown

6. "As your best friend, I'll always pick you up when you fall, after I finish laughing." — Unknown

7. "She's the peanut butter to my jelly." — Unknown

8. "Real friendship is when your friend comes over to your house and you both take a nap." — Unknown

9. "I am your best friend and there isn't anything you can do about it." — Unknown

10. "I remember when my best friend was shy and quiet... then I came along." — Unknown

11. "I don't know what's tighter, our jeans or our friendship." — Unknown

12. "Friends come and go like waves of the ocean, but the true ones stick like an octopus on your face." — Unknown

13. "You are the sister I got to choose." — Unknown

14. "It's OK if you disagree with me. I can't force you to be right." — Unknown

15. "Yes, we are aware of how obnoxious we are when we're together." — Unknown

16. "Best friends are hard to find, because the very best is already mine." — Unknown

17. "No one will ever be as entertained by us like we are." — Unknown

18. "You will always be my best friend. You know too much." — Unknown

19. "You're my favorite person to get weird with, just because." — Unknown

20. "Best friends understand when you say forget it. Wait forever when you say just a minute and stay when you say leave me alone." — Unknown

You sure lucked out when you formed a bestie friendship with your main girl. She truly is your friend until the end.