Don't ask me why, but it seems like more celeb couples have significant age gaps between them than those who don't. Some of the most well-known pairs in Hollywood were born several years — if not several decades — apart, and while there's nothing wrong with that (age is just a number, after all!), it's unexpectedly difficult to find duos who share the same age. However, there are a handful of celebrity couples who were born the same year as each other, and a few of them might surprise you.

Despite how common they are, celebrity relationships with big age gaps tend to attract a lot of criticism from fans, no matter how long they've lasted. (In case you've somehow forgotten, Beyoncé and JAY-Z are 12 years apart in age, y'all.) And while famous folks with significant age differences have been able to make things work, I can't help but ship celeb couples who were born less than a year apart. As well as sharing a birth year, these close-in-age duos likely share similar life experiences and points of reference — and some have birthdays so close they could throw joint birthday parties. Here are just a few of my fave same-age celeb couples.

Brittany Matthews & Patrick Mahomes Joe Scarnici/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Considering they're high school sweethearts, it's not a big surprise that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his fitness trainer fiancée are close in age. In fact, Patrick Mahomes (Sept. 17, 1995) and Brittany Matthews (Sept. 1, 1995) were born just a little over two weeks apart.

Kirsten Corley & Chance The Rapper Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Like Mahomes and Matthews, Chance The Rapper (April 16, 1993) and his wife Kirsten Corley (May 31, 1993) go way back. The two might not have even ended up together if they weren't so close in age, as they met at Christmas party when they were both nine years old.

Justice Smith & Nicholas Ashe Justice Smith (Aug. 9, 1995) and his boyfriend, fellow actor Nicholas Ashe (May 1, 1995), first opened up about their relationship in June 2020, and they've been giving fans heart-eyes ever since.

Margot Robbie & Tom Ackerley Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Margot Robbie (July 2, 1990) and her filmmaker husband Tom Ackerley (Jan. 1, 1990) were born almost exactly six months apart.

Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma Allen Berezovsky/WireImage/Getty Images Their close birthday aren't the only reason why Hilary Duff (Sept. 28, 1987) and her musician husband Matthew Koma (June 2, 1987) make such a good pair.

Kate Middleton & Prince William Anwar Hussein/Getty Images News/Getty Images Kate Middleton (Jan 9., 1982) and Prince William (June 21, 1982) first met as students at St. Andrews University, and they've been together ever since.

Jhené Aiko & Big Sean Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images On-and-off-again couple Jhené Aiko (March 16, 1988) and Big Sean (March 25, 1988) may not share a zodiac sign, but they're just nine days away from sharing the same birthday.

Dixie D'Amelio & Noah Beck TikTok stars Dixie D'Amelio (Aug. 12, 2001) and Noah Beck (May 4, 2001) have been going strong since October 2020, and that may be partially due to the fact they're so close in age.

Billie Lourd & Austen Rydell Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It's unclear how Billie Lourd (July 17, 1992) and her actor fiancé Austen Rydell (April 3, 1992) first met, but it's clear they have more in common than just their close birthdays.

Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bachelor in Paradise alums Ashley Iaconetti (March 6, 1988) and Jared Haibon (Nov. 15, 1988) share their reality TV beginnings and their birth year.

Kamala Harris & Doug Emhoff David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Vice President Kamala Harris (Oct. 20, 1964) and her lawyer husband Doug Emhoff (Oct. 13, 1964) are so meant-to-be that they were only born a week apart.

Maisie Williams & Reuben Selby Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/French Select/Getty Images Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams (April 15, 1997) and her modeling agency co-founder boyfriend Reuben Selby (May 9, 1997) share more than just a passion for fashion.

Ruby Rose & Caity Lotz Ruby Rose (March 20, 1986) and her actor girlfriend Caity Lotz (Dec. 30, 1986) haven't been dating long, but these '80s babes are definitely v cute together.

Kathryn Hahn & Ethan Sandler Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty Images WandaVision actor Kathryn Hahn (July 23, 1973) and her actor hubby Ethan Sandler (Dec. 3, 1972) may not have been born in the same year, but they were still born under a year apart.

Rose Leslie & Kit Harington Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Game of Thrones alums Rose Leslie (Feb. 9, 1987) and Kit Harington (Dec. 26, 1986) were just days away from having the same year on their birth certificates.

Bad Bunny & Gabriela Berlingeri Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bad Bunny (March 10, 1994) and his model girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri (Dec. 29, 1993) are also mere days away from sharing the same birth year.

Natalia Dyer & Charlie Heaton Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Stranger Things couple Natalia Dyer (Jan. 13, 1995) and Charlie Heaton (Feb. 6, 1994) are *just* under a year apart in age.

Cardi B & Offset Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Like Dyer and Heaton, Cardi B (Oct. 11, 1992) and Offset (Dec. 14, 1991) only share the same age for a small portion of the year, but it still counts, IMO.

Ben Platt & Noah Galvin Dear Evan Hansen stars Ben Platt (Sept. 24, 1993) and Noah Galvin (May 6, 1994) — who first went public with their relationship in May 2020 — are just about nine months apart in age.

Amy Schumer & Chris Fischer Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Amy Schumer (June 1, 1981) and her chef hubby Chris Fischer (August 19, 1980) are close to being separated by more than a year, but they at least share the same age for most of the summer.