20 Captions For Your Ariana Grande Costume That'll Rake In The Likes

When it comes to choosing a Halloween costume inspired by your favorite celeb, there's no shortage of Ariana Grande looks to try out. Not only does she have plenty of memorable music video looks you can recreate, but she has also had some pretty stellar red carpet moments that would make for epic Halloween outfits. No matter where you draw your inspiration from, your look is bound to be buzz-worthy, so you'll need captions for your Ariana Grande costume to accompany all of your posts on the 'Gram.

Whether you decide to rock Grande's iconic high ponytail, or you put on thigh-high boots and a mini skirt, your Ari-inspired outfit will be sure to rake in the likes on social media. "Almost is never enough" when it comes to exactly how much Ari inspo you can draw from, so feel free to go all out with your outfit. After all, it's never a "bad idea" to channel your favorite singer-songwriter on Halloween.

"Focus" on perfecting that ponytail and nailing that sharp winged liner so you can pose for the most epic pics. Have an incredible Halloween with your squad, and when the party is over, just say "goodnight n go."

1. "I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it." — Ariana Grande, "7 rings"

2. "Thank u, next (party)."

3. "I'm just going to have a piece of candy 'one last time' tonight."

4. "Don't need permission, made my decision to test my limits." — Ariana Grande, "Dangerous Woman"

5. "I'm feeling like a 'dangerous woman' tonight."

6. "'You know that I'm greedy for love.' Or candy. Either one works."

7. "'Cause tonight I'm making deals with the devil and I know it's gonna get me in trouble." — Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj, "Side To Side"

8. "I've got all '7 rings' on my fingers. Lollipop rings, that is."

9. "'Don't call me angel' when I'm dressed as the devil."

10. "Ain't you ever seen a princess be a bad witch?" — A spooky take on some lyrics from her song "Bad Decisions"

11. "Rockin' from 'side to side' and house to house in search of some candy."

12. "IMO, 'God is a woman' who hands out candy to adults on Halloween."

13. "'Come through like the sweetener you are.' — Me, talking to my candy loot."

14. "'Almost is never enough' when it comes to how much candy I want to stick my fangs into on Halloween."

15. "I love 'the way' my favorite candy makes me feel."

16. "This is the part when I break free." — Ariana Grande ft. Zedd, "Break Free"

17. "I ain't lookin' for my one true love, yeah, that ship sailed away." — Ariana Grande, "bloodline"

18. "Will I be 'better off' if I don't go out on Halloween? I think the answer is no."

19. "Gotta find a way to break the spell." — Ariana Grande, "Jason's Song (Gave It Away)"

20. "Break up with your girlfriend, yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored." — Ariana Grande, "break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored"