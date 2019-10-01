IMHO, it's no coincidence that Libra season and fall overlap. Both of these periods are all about relaxing, having a good time, and getting cozy AF. If you're dating a Libra, you probably know that their MO is feeling balanced and content. Your Libra bae's birthday is likely around the corner, so if you're in need of some birthday gift ideas for Libras, I have good news for you: There is so much luxurious inspiration out there.

When it comes to this sign, it's important to remember the three P's: pamper, party, and pleasure. These scales embody the true meaning of work hard, play hard, but go one step further by adding "rest harder" to the mix. They love being comfy when relaxing at home, looking glamorous and eye-catching when out on the town, and feeling cared for by their friends and family. This last desire is one of their most important traits. Just the act of getting them a gift can mean so much. TBH, your Libra bae is likely going to love whatever you decide to get them just because you took the time to make an effort.

To pick something out that'll make this air sign's heart sing, check out the following ideas.

Bath Bomb Set Stocksy/Julia Forsman Anjou Bath Bombs Gift Set $14 | Amazon Libras love to feeling pampered, so this set of bath bombs will make them a metaphorical heart-eye emoji. This gift idea is awesome because it gives them more reasons to take a bath and luxuriate.

Weighted Blanket Gravity Blanket $249 | Amazon Because this sign loves comfort, they might enjoy a weighted blanket. These blankets also aid in calming anxious feelings because of the body's response to the pressure of the weight. Libras will also likely love the soft cover on this particular blanket.

Vibrator Ring Palma $128 | Unbound This ring from the sex toy company Unbound doubles as a rechargeable vibrator. Ruled by Venus, Libras are very in tune with their sexuality. This ring could make a great gift for your Libra bae because it marries two things they love: glamour and pleasure.

Instant Print Camera Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera $69 | Urban Outfitters Libras are hella sentimental and extroverted. They love to have a great time with friends and reminisce about happy memories. Getting them a camera that allows them to print photos is such a thoughtful and useful gift.

Bright Blue Face Mask Lush Don't Look At Me Fresh Face Mask $13.95 | Lush This aquamarine face mask from Lush is perfect for a Libra because of its coloration. This sign loves to feel taken care of, and the bright color of this mask will make it that much more fun.

Humidity Controlled Comforter BUFFY Cloud Comforter $150 | Amazon OK, this sign loves to be comfortable. A fluffy duvet is honestly the epitome of comfort. This comforter is a humidity-controlled duvet that actually keeps you from overheating when you're snuggled up. Talk about a Libra dream.

Libra Constellation Ring Libra Ring $69 | Mejuri This sign, represented by a pair of scales, is honestly pretty proud of their placement within the zodiac. If your bae really loves astrology, this could be a great way for them to show their pride to the world.

Tushy Classic Bidet Tushy Classic $69 | Tushy Bear with me here, folks: this bidet is honestly the height of luxury. Not only is it fairly easy to install, but it's also environmentally friendly. When it comes to both doing and feeling good, Libras are always down.

Colorblock Jumpsuit Big Bud Press Jumpsuit $195 | Big Bud Press Libras love to stand out in a crowd. This jumpsuit is eye-catching while also offering the simplicity of a one-piece outfit. This is a great gift for the Libra bae in your life that wants to look amazing with the least amount of effort.

Enthusiastic Calendar Bando calendar $18 | bando OK, so these air signs may not be the best at planning. They are super extroverted and love to commit to a lot of events and friend-dates. You could get them this cheery planner to help them jot down their many social obligations.

Short Robe Savage Fenty Short Robe $56 | Fenty I really can't stress this enough: Libras love to lounge. This robe can be a great gift for your scale bae because it is short enough that it won't get in the way of whatever they're doing around the house.

Libra Eye Mask Sleep Mask - Libra £50 | Slip Even if this mask didn't have "Libra" scrawled on the front of it, it would still scream gift for this particular sign. If they travel a lot or enjoy a solid nap during the day, this can be a great addition to their carry on or bedside table.

Wellness Journal bando wellness journal $30 | Bando This sign loves to check in with themselves about how they're feeling. They have a tendency to feel a bit jumbled with their emotions because they love tons of different kinds of stimuli. This journal is a great gift idea because it gives them a guided space to reflect on their feelings.

Silk Pillow Case Sleeping In Silk Pillow Case $34.99 | Sleeping In Silk It's no secret that Libras love their beauty sleep. It can be even more luxurious by adding a silk pillowcase to the equation. This is an especially good gift for any Libra in your life with long hair, as it prevents tangling.

Natural Light Simulator The Casper Glow Light $89 | Casper If you have a Libra in your life who doesn't necessarily get the best natural light in their bedroom, this could be an excellent gift. They are huge fans of self-care, and this light mimics the behavior of actual sunlight. They can use it to wake up in the morning or to subtly light their room while they hang out.

Sheet masks Korean Ultra Hydrating Essence Mask Sheets (100-Pack) $40 | Amazon This 100-pack sheet mask deal will likely make your Libra bae beam from ear to ear. That's so many mornings and evenings of self-care, all in one gift!

Body Glitter Body Lava Body Luminizer $59 | Fenty Libras love to shine. This body glitter goes a step beyond your regular concept of sparkle. They can slather it all over themselves for a literal glow up.

Blanket Sweatshirt The Comfy Original Blanket Sweatshirt $39.99 | Amazon Libras have a great sense of humor. This blanket sweatshirt is goofy as heck, but it's also pretty darn comfy. Why not make your Libra partner LOL with this giant comfy masterpiece?