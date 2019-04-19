20 Best Pieces Of Dainty Jewelry You'll Never Want To Take Off

Remember when everyone used to wear the trendy and stylish huge, chunky, statement necklaces just a couple of years ago? Well, the fashion tides have changed again — isn't it wild how quickly this happens? — and jewelry fads are no different. You won’t find those statement pieces hanging from wall to wall in stores anymore, because the trend for 2019 is for much thinner, daintier, and more delicate jewelry to complement more minimalist outfits. A subtle addition to your ensemble, these 20 best pieces of dainty jewelry are as affordable as they are adorable.

I used to be a big statement jewelry wearer (cheap flea market finds and thrift stores were my weekend getaways in high school), but have transitioned over to more subtle, more expensive jewelry as I’ve gotten older. I find that they’re easier to match with the outfit I’m wearing, and I can just leave on the daintier jewelry all week and still avoid an outfit clash. With statement pieces, they are literally the statement, and you have to build an outfit around them. Delicate jewels are so subtle that you can wear an outfit and then choose a piece that fits the outfit well.

Looking to partake in the trend? Good, because I’ve rounded up pieces from some of my favorite jewelry lines so you can find your next dainty jewelry addition.

LC Lauren Conrad Nickel Free Cat Stud Earrings $10 $7 Kohl's

These studs purrfectly align with your life’s true purpose: being a cat mom. Plus, these earrings are nickel-free and won’t irritate sensitive lobes.

LC Lauren Conrad Simulated Crystal Cluster Ring $12 $8.40 Kohl's

This stunning ring screams Catbird to me, but without the regular hefty pricetag. Worn on its own or layered with other rings, this nickel-free ring won’t leave a green marking on your finger.

Catbird Pearl Buffet Ring $35 Catbird

This delicate ring is unlike other rings I’ve seen before — it’s wrapped in pearls and is stretchy, so it only comes in a few sizes.

Madewell Yin-Yang Charm Necklace $24 Madewell

Are you the Yin or the Yang? Made with gold-plated brass, cubic zirconia, and mother of pearl, this hip necklace will inspire more balance in your life.

Tai Jewelry CZ Mini Evil Eye Pendant Necklace $55 Tai Jewelry

Tai is one of my favorite jewelry brands, and although I don’t own this particular necklace, it’s certainly on my list of “NEEDS.”

Dogeared Do All Things With L-O-V-E Letter Short Necklace $92 Dogeared

A subtle nod to the greatest thing on Earth, but without being annoying about it, this “love” necklace is sleek and chic.

Tai Jewelry Rainbow Arc Stud $45 Tai Jewelry

Perhaps you’ll find a lucky pot of gold at the end of these rainbows.

Honeycat Crescent Horn Necklace $22 Honeycat

Add a little edge to your minimal aesthetic with this crescent horn necklace.

LC Lauren Conrad Flying Bee Nickel Free Stud Earrings $12 $8.40 Kohl's

Aren’t these bee-autiful!? Sorry, I can’t stop with the puns.

Honeycat Moon Star Lariat Necklace $24 Honeycat

“Shine bright, shine far, don’t be shy, be a star [in this galactic lariat necklace].”

Mejuri Bar Studs $85 Mejuri

I’ve been seeing these types of bar studs on so many lobes, and I love how non-feminine and cool they look. Rock them in both ears, or wear just one.

Catbird Twisted Stacker Ring $74 Catbird

Nothing better than a simple, stackable ring. This little one is delightfully subtle and is an elegant addition to any (or every) finger.

Mejuri Lotus Necklace $79 Mejuri

The perfect everyday necklace, this delicate three stone pick is made in gold vermeil, which is a thick 18k gold layer on sterling silver.

Tai Jewelry Single Tiny Stone Bangle Bracelet With Chain Closure $55 Tai Jewelry

The tiny little stone on this bracelet couldn’t be more delicate — I can see this pick being a nice addition to a stacked, delicate wrist of jewels.

Catbird Sweet Nothing Bracelet $94 Catbird

Glinting beautifully when caught in the light, this chain bracelet is made of 14k yellow gold and is 1mm wide.

Olivia Burton Butterfly Thread-Through Earrings $55 Nordstrom

These dangly earrings actually make the butterflies look like they’re flying around your neck area.

Dogeared Multi-Charm Bracelet $88 Dogeared

Live a charmed life with this multi-charm bracelet — it's 14k gold-plated and ready to rock it on your wrist.

Mejuri Small Hoops $49 Mejuri

Just because they’re small hoops, doesn’t mean that can’t make a big show.

Spartina 449 Delicate Leaf Stud Earrings $28 Spartina 449

These remind me so much of yoga — hopefully wearing them can bring more zen in your life.

Mallory Shelter Jewelry 14k Rose Goldfill Hook & Eye Bangle $88 Mallory Shelter Jewelry

These slim hook bracelets are available in 14k gold fill, rose gold fill, or sterling silver, and chances are, you're going to want all three.