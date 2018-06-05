20 Best Friend Quotes To Caption Pics With Your Ride Or Die

Friends are a dime a dozen, but a genuine best friend is a rare find. The best way I can describe my bestie is that she is my missing puzzle piece. I don't know what I would do without her by my side at all times. Even when we're not together, I'm texting her constantly, so with National Best Friends Day coming up on June 8, it's the perfect time to show your appreciation to yours by posting a sweet Instagram pic with one of these best friend quotes.

You might even want to send her a hand written card telling her all of the reasons why you love her, and include some words of wisdom about the power of a great friendship. Plan out a besties-only day of going to your favorite restaurants, watching your fave movie, and serving up some BFF cocktails (if you're 21 and up). There's truly no one else in the world who makes you laugh so hard you could cry, and understands you even when you're making absolutely no sense, so you want to show her how much you care.

I'm sure picking out the perfect bestie pic will be difficult enough for the 'Gram — because you have so many good ones — so make the posting process easier by using one of these 20 quotes as your caption. Happy National Best Friends Day to you and your person.

1. "A best friend is like a four leaf clover, hard to find, lucky to have." — Unknown

2. "As your best friend, I'll always pick you up when you fall, after I finish laughing." — Unknown

3. "My best friend is the one who brings out the best in me." — Henry Ford

4. "You are my best friend, my human diary, and my other half. You mean the world to me, and I love you." — Unknown

5. "If ever there is tomorrow when we're not together, there is something you must always remember. You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think. But the most important thing is, even if we're apart, I'll always be with you.” — Winnie the Pooh

6. "I may not always be there with you, but I will always be there for you." — Unknown

7. "It's amazing how one day someone walks into your life, and you can't remember how you ever lived without them." — Unknown

8. "Because of you, I laugh a little harder, cry a little less, and smile a lot more." — Unknown

9. "Making memories with you is my favorite thing to do." — Unknown

10. "You're my person." — Grey's Anatomy

11. "There are friend, there is family, and then there are friends that become family." — Unknown

12. "Not sisters by blood, but sisters by heart." — Unknown

13. "A best friend is someone who loves you when you forget to love yourself." — Unknown

14. "Thanks for being my unbiological sister." — Unknown

15. "And till the end, you're my very best friend." — Unknown

16. "A best friend is someone who knows exactly what you are thinking about just by taking one quick glance at you." — Unknown

17. "Best friends are people who make your problems their problems, just so you don't have to go through them alone." — Unknown

18. "I can't lose you, because if I ever did, I'd have lost my best friend, my soulmate, my smile, my laugh, my everything." — The Vow

19. "You're pretty much my most favorite of all time in the history of ever." — Unknown

20. "A good friend knows all your best stories. A best friend has lived them with you." — Unknown