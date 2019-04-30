20 Animal Print Swimsuits That Will Make This Summer Your Wildest One Yet
'Tis the season to dive headfirst into the biggest swimwear trends of the season and along with neon and polkadot styles, animal print swimsuits are set to be among the most popular of them. Taking into account the fact that fashion as a whole has been loving all things leopard, tiger, cheetah, and snakeskin both on and off the runways as of late, it makes sense that the patterns would have also seeped into the swimwear market. They give bikinis and one pieces an especially fierce twist so I, for one, am all about it.
No matter what swimsuit silhouette you're into or which print you prefer, there's definitely an option out there that you'll want to live in all summer long. The days of plain black bikinis or otherwise subtle suits are long gone, so embrace your wild side and take a risk. If you do prefer to skew more traditional, go with a leopard one-piece. If you really want to shake things up, opt for a bikini in a fiery red or bright pink hue. With this trend, you really can't go wrong, so follow your natural instincts and go with the one that catches your eye the most.
That's Fire
Motel Ava Snake Print Tie-Front Bikini Top
$40
Urban Outfitters
Motel Ava Snake Print Side-Tie Bikini Bottom
$35
Urban Outfitters
Snakeskin is already viciously cool, but give it a cherry red tint and it's off the charts.
Peek-A-Boo
Cleo One-Piece Swimsuit
$108
Free People
This monokini features a smaller cutout than most, which already makes it unique. The leopard print is an added bonus.
Orange Crush
Plus Size Leopard Print Halter One-Piece Swimsuit
$35
Forever 21
Now this is a bold leopard print!
Feeling Blue
Topshop Animal Print Bandeau Bikini Top
$35
Nordstrom
Topshop High Waist Animal Print Bikini Bottoms
$30
Nordstrom
While the color combination within this bikini's print is cool, the strap details featuring metal hardware are what really make it pop.
Bullseye
Women's Plus Size Square Neck Ribbed Bralette Bikini Top
$20
Target
Women's Plus Size Ribbed High Leg High Waist Bikini Bottom
$20
Target
Target's swimsuits have gotten really, really good, and this bikini proves it.
Good Sport
Stacey Leopard-Print Swim Top
$80
Moda Operandi
Click Product to Zoom Solid & Striped Stacey Printed Bikini Briefs
$80
Moda Operandi
Thanks to its tank-like top, this swimsuit boasts a cool sporty vibe. The oversized print make it feel exceptionally modern, too.
It's A Wrap
Snake Print Plus Size Wrap Bikini
$17
Zaful
This bikini strays from the typical triangle top and brings in a cool criss-cross wrap detail for an extra fun look.
Not So Mellow Yellow
Madewell Ballet One-Piece Swimsuit in Leopard Dot
$50
Madewell
The cartoon version of an animal print. I love how playful and cheery this one-piece is—it's like sunshine in a suit!
The Blaze
ADIDAS BY STELLA MCCARTNEY printed swimsuit
$83
Farfetch
Whether you swim for exercise or for fun, this sporty one-piece has you covered in style.
Knot My Type
Animal print bikini top
$40
Mango
Animal print bikini bottom
$30
Mango
I love everything about this bikini, from its orange tiger print to the asymmetrical bow detail on its briefs. It's a welcome departure from all of the leopard print and packs an especially bright punch.
Green With Envy
Jaclyn Smith Women's Plus One-Piece Swimsuit - Leopard Print
$46
Sears
Because how often do you see a green leopard print?
All Tied Up
Bar III Run Wild Printed Tie-Front One-Piece Swimsuit
$88
Macy's
The monokini gets an especially fun update via two bows that tie across its front. The multi-color print and strapless neckline make it feel extra special.
Opposites Attract
https://blackrabbitstore.com/products/zebra-print-large-size-push-up-two-piece-swimwear?variant=27967593283668&utm_campaign=gs-2018-12-20&utm_source=google&utm_medium=smart_campaign&gclid=Cj0KCQjw5J_mBRDVARIsAGqGLZAm9A5xavMcA_8dfv864fz0Lld-XaYnjtrruy7CN5jq9KveERh7YfwaAs47EALw_wcB
$38
Black Rabbit
Wear anything feature zebra print and you've immediately got yourself a cool graphic look.
The Rings
Topshop Animal Print One-Piece Swimsuit
$55
Nordstrom
The light pink background of this swimsuit softens up the leopard print and adds a beautiful rosy feel to it.
Bow Up
ARI SNAKE PRINT ONE-PIECE SWIMSUIT
$56
Fashion To Figure
From the neckline to the legs, this one-piece has got a lot of ties going on and naturally, they work flawlessly together.
Pink Persuasion
LES GIRLS LES BOYS Classic Mini leopard-print bikini
$97
Net-A-Porter
The Pink Panther would approve.
Grape Beginnings
Leopard Underwire Top With High Cut Bikini Set
$10
ROMWE
The dusty lilac color of this bikini adds a moody punch to its spotted print and makes it look minimal and modern.
Snow Leopard
Plus Leopard Bandeau High Leg Bikini
$18
Boohoo
You won't have to worry about bad strap tan lines with this bikini.
Au Naturale
brown animal print mix and match scoop neck bikini top and high waisted bikini bottoms
$40
Missguided
Straightforward silhouette, not so straightforward print. Who knew brown snakeskin would look so glam in suit form?