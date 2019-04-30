'Tis the season to dive headfirst into the biggest swimwear trends of the season and along with neon and polkadot styles, animal print swimsuits are set to be among the most popular of them. Taking into account the fact that fashion as a whole has been loving all things leopard, tiger, cheetah, and snakeskin both on and off the runways as of late, it makes sense that the patterns would have also seeped into the swimwear market. They give bikinis and one pieces an especially fierce twist so I, for one, am all about it.

No matter what swimsuit silhouette you're into or which print you prefer, there's definitely an option out there that you'll want to live in all summer long. The days of plain black bikinis or otherwise subtle suits are long gone, so embrace your wild side and take a risk. If you do prefer to skew more traditional, go with a leopard one-piece. If you really want to shake things up, opt for a bikini in a fiery red or bright pink hue. With this trend, you really can't go wrong, so follow your natural instincts and go with the one that catches your eye the most.

Peek-A-Boo Cleo One-Piece Swimsuit $108 Free People This monokini features a smaller cutout than most, which already makes it unique. The leopard print is an added bonus.

Orange Crush Plus Size Leopard Print Halter One-Piece Swimsuit $35 Forever 21 Now this is a bold leopard print!

It's A Wrap Snake Print Plus Size Wrap Bikini $17 Zaful This bikini strays from the typical triangle top and brings in a cool criss-cross wrap detail for an extra fun look.

Not So Mellow Yellow Madewell Ballet One-Piece Swimsuit in Leopard Dot $50 Madewell The cartoon version of an animal print. I love how playful and cheery this one-piece is—it's like sunshine in a suit!

The Blaze ADIDAS BY STELLA MCCARTNEY printed swimsuit $83 Farfetch Whether you swim for exercise or for fun, this sporty one-piece has you covered in style.

Knot My Type Animal print bikini top $40 Mango Animal print bikini bottom $30 Mango I love everything about this bikini, from its orange tiger print to the asymmetrical bow detail on its briefs. It's a welcome departure from all of the leopard print and packs an especially bright punch.

Green With Envy Jaclyn Smith Women's Plus One-Piece Swimsuit - Leopard Print $46 Sears Because how often do you see a green leopard print?

All Tied Up Bar III Run Wild Printed Tie-Front One-Piece Swimsuit $88 Macy's The monokini gets an especially fun update via two bows that tie across its front. The multi-color print and strapless neckline make it feel extra special.

Opposites Attract $38 Black Rabbit Wear anything feature zebra print and you've immediately got yourself a cool graphic look.

The Rings Topshop Animal Print One-Piece Swimsuit $55 Nordstrom The light pink background of this swimsuit softens up the leopard print and adds a beautiful rosy feel to it.

Bow Up ARI SNAKE PRINT ONE-PIECE SWIMSUIT $56 Fashion To Figure From the neckline to the legs, this one-piece has got a lot of ties going on and naturally, they work flawlessly together.

Pink Persuasion LES GIRLS LES BOYS Classic Mini leopard-print bikini $97 Net-A-Porter The Pink Panther would approve.

Grape Beginnings Leopard Underwire Top With High Cut Bikini Set $10 ROMWE The dusty lilac color of this bikini adds a moody punch to its spotted print and makes it look minimal and modern.

Snow Leopard Plus Leopard Bandeau High Leg Bikini $18 Boohoo You won't have to worry about bad strap tan lines with this bikini.