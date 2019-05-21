20 Actually Cute Bucket Hats For Summer 2019 That Will Delight Your Inner '90s Babe
When it comes to statement accessories I'm looking to invest in, cute bucket hats for summer 2019 are at the top of my list. Yes, the '90s cap style has been back in for a number of years now, but brands are getting more creative with how they're reimagining it than ever and offering pieces that can totally make an outfit. If you've been searching for a way to infuse your look with a dose of playful fun, bucket hats should be at the top of your list (and on top of your head).
I've got a music festival coming up and you'd better believe I'm buying a bucket hat for it. Not only do they boast an iconic silhouette and come in a myriad of prints and textures, but they provide ace 360-degree protection from the sun. I wear an SPF moisturizer every day on my face but when I'm going to be dancing under the hot sun for hours and hours I want to make sure I'm doubly protected. Thanks to the fact that literally every major retailer is churning out bucket hats of their own, I've got a slew of cool options to choose from. Below, 20 of the best styles I came across in my search — there's no question you'll find one you love, too.
Brand Love
Tommy Jeans Rainbow Bucket Hat
$30
Urban Outfitters
Logomania 2.0 is still in full force, so show your favorite labels some love by rocking them on your head.
Pattern Play
ASOS DESIGN monogram bucket hat
$23
ASOS
Thanks to its optical illusion-like pattern, this bucket hat feels decidedly elevated. Wear it with an all-white look and tortoise sunnies for an especially sleek effect.
LBBH
Topshop Topstitch Bucket Hat
$26
Nordstrom
Because of course you need a classic, all-black style.
Watercolor Coordinated
Tie Dye Throwback Bucket Hat
$28
Free People
Tie-dye is a huge trend for summer 2019 so get a bucket hat in the pattern and wear it from head to toe.
Check Mate
UO Gingham Bucket Hat
$19
Urban Outfitters
Oversized gingham; huge hat energy.
Island Life
R13 Printed cotton-twill bucket hat
$62.50
Net-A-Porter
Tommy Bahama might have Hawaiian shirts covered, but it looks like R13 might trump them on Hawaiian hats.
Fine Lines
FIVESEVENTYFIVE Striped Cotton-Blend Twill Bucket Hat
$95
Barney's
Go for a more graphic option featuring fine white and black stripes — it's an easy way to add a touch of pattern to your look.
Flower Power
BUCKET HAT IN FLORAL PRINTED COTTON
$68
Maje
Florals for spring, summer, and beyond! This hat would make jeans and a tee look beyond rad.
Au Naturale
Brixton Essex Straw Bucket Hat
$54
Urban Outfitters
The bucket hat gets a straw treatment and TBH, it's beyond chic! This is an option you could wear to a nice brunch with a cute floral dress.
Coming Up Daisies
Faithfull The Brand Printed Bucket Hat
$80
Moda Operandi
Tiny daisies? A light pink background? This might be the sweetest print ever.
Denim Daze
Hat Attack Washed Cotton Bucket Hat
$46
Revolve
If you love to rock a Canadian tuxedo this hat would take it to the next level.
Old School
Quinn Crochet Straw Bucket Hat
$38
Free People
The traditional handcraft of crochet is reimagined in bucket hat form, and I need one of these hole-y masterpieces now!
In Full Bloom
Noah NYC Multicolor Floral Rugby Bucket Hat
$70
SSENSE
You can never have too many flowers.
Surf's Up!
Roxy UO Exclusive Heritage Floral Bucket Hat
$20
Urban Outfitters
If this hat doesn't make you want to book a vacation to Hawaii then I don't know what will! I'll be pairing this with my white bikini all summer long.
Small Stuff
New Look gingham check bucket hat in lilac
$12
ASOS
Like gingham but not in oversized form? This mini print is exactly what you need.
Fruity Feels
Champion X Susan Alexandra UO Exclusive Reversible Bucket Hat
$35
Urban Outfitters
The best part? It's reversible.
Lawn Party
Kavu Fishermans Chillba Hat
$45
Free People
Now this is a bucket hat for peak sun protection! Boasting a grassy print studded with blooming daisies, it's the ultimate festival accessory.
Luck Of The Straw
Weave Straw Bucket Hat, Main, color, NATURAL Open Weave Straw Bucket Hat
$39
Nordstrom
This straw hat has such a fine weave it almost looks mesh.
What A Wash
NEW ERA COTTON BUCKET HAT
$38
Luisaviaroma
The most 'modern day 90s-inspired bucket hat there ever was.
Candy Coated
adidas Originals Denim Bucket Hat
$30
Urban Outfitters
This hat looks like wearable cotton candy and I'm all about its delicious appeal.