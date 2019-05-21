When it comes to statement accessories I'm looking to invest in, cute bucket hats for summer 2019 are at the top of my list. Yes, the '90s cap style has been back in for a number of years now, but brands are getting more creative with how they're reimagining it than ever and offering pieces that can totally make an outfit. If you've been searching for a way to infuse your look with a dose of playful fun, bucket hats should be at the top of your list (and on top of your head).

I've got a music festival coming up and you'd better believe I'm buying a bucket hat for it. Not only do they boast an iconic silhouette and come in a myriad of prints and textures, but they provide ace 360-degree protection from the sun. I wear an SPF moisturizer every day on my face but when I'm going to be dancing under the hot sun for hours and hours I want to make sure I'm doubly protected. Thanks to the fact that literally every major retailer is churning out bucket hats of their own, I've got a slew of cool options to choose from. Below, 20 of the best styles I came across in my search — there's no question you'll find one you love, too.

Brand Love Tommy Jeans Rainbow Bucket Hat $30 | Urban Outfitters Buy Now Logomania 2.0 is still in full force, so show your favorite labels some love by rocking them on your head.

Pattern Play ASOS DESIGN monogram bucket hat $23 | ASOS Buy Now Thanks to its optical illusion-like pattern, this bucket hat feels decidedly elevated. Wear it with an all-white look and tortoise sunnies for an especially sleek effect.

LBBH Topshop Topstitch Bucket Hat $26 | Nordstrom Buy Now Because of course you need a classic, all-black style.

Watercolor Coordinated Tie Dye Throwback Bucket Hat $28 | Free People Buy Now Tie-dye is a huge trend for summer 2019 so get a bucket hat in the pattern and wear it from head to toe.

Check Mate UO Gingham Bucket Hat $19 | Urban Outfitters Buy Now Oversized gingham; huge hat energy.

Island Life R13 Printed cotton-twill bucket hat $62.50 | Net-A-Porter Buy Now Tommy Bahama might have Hawaiian shirts covered, but it looks like R13 might trump them on Hawaiian hats.

Fine Lines FIVESEVENTYFIVE Striped Cotton-Blend Twill Bucket Hat $95 | Barney's Buy Now Go for a more graphic option featuring fine white and black stripes — it's an easy way to add a touch of pattern to your look.

Flower Power BUCKET HAT IN FLORAL PRINTED COTTON $68 | Maje Buy Now Florals for spring, summer, and beyond! This hat would make jeans and a tee look beyond rad.

Au Naturale Brixton Essex Straw Bucket Hat $54 | Urban Outfitters Buy Now The bucket hat gets a straw treatment and TBH, it's beyond chic! This is an option you could wear to a nice brunch with a cute floral dress.

Coming Up Daisies Faithfull The Brand Printed Bucket Hat $80 | Moda Operandi Buy Now Tiny daisies? A light pink background? This might be the sweetest print ever.

Denim Daze Hat Attack Washed Cotton Bucket Hat $46 | Revolve Buy Now If you love to rock a Canadian tuxedo this hat would take it to the next level.

Old School Quinn Crochet Straw Bucket Hat $38 | Free People Buy Now The traditional handcraft of crochet is reimagined in bucket hat form, and I need one of these hole-y masterpieces now!

In Full Bloom Noah NYC Multicolor Floral Rugby Bucket Hat $70 | SSENSE Buy Now You can never have too many flowers.

Surf's Up! Roxy UO Exclusive Heritage Floral Bucket Hat $20 | Urban Outfitters Buy Now If this hat doesn't make you want to book a vacation to Hawaii then I don't know what will! I'll be pairing this with my white bikini all summer long.

Small Stuff New Look gingham check bucket hat in lilac $12 | ASOS Buy Now Like gingham but not in oversized form? This mini print is exactly what you need.

Fruity Feels Champion X Susan Alexandra UO Exclusive Reversible Bucket Hat $35 | Urban Outfitters Buy Now The best part? It's reversible.

Lawn Party Kavu Fishermans Chillba Hat $45 | Free People Buy Now Now this is a bucket hat for peak sun protection! Boasting a grassy print studded with blooming daisies, it's the ultimate festival accessory.

Luck Of The Straw Weave Straw Bucket Hat, Main, color, NATURAL Open Weave Straw Bucket Hat $39 | Nordstrom Buy Now This straw hat has such a fine weave it almost looks mesh.

What A Wash NEW ERA COTTON BUCKET HAT $38 | Luisaviaroma Buy Now The most 'modern day 90s-inspired bucket hat there ever was.