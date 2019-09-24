19 Tweets About Dating An Aquarius​ That Really Bear It All

Dreamy Aquarius dances to the beat of their own drum. They're loyal, caring, and want everyone around them to feel included in everything they do. With a penchant for storytelling and a love of exchanging deep theories, going out with an Aquarius makes for a date that's hard to forget. In fact, these tweets about dating an Aquarius​ really (water) bear it all.

Because they're so unconventional, Aquarius can kind of live in their own little world. They love learning about quirky tidbits like conspiracies or outer space. At a party, they will happily go off on a tangent about niche topics that no one else has ever heard of. What can they say? This air sign is wise beyond their years and able to see things in new, innovative ways. Philosophical and creative, these water bearers are unlike anyone else. Though some of their hobbies may be a little, ahem, far out (read: staying up until dawn reading old sea shanties), Aquarius likes to share their knowledge and ideas with the people they love.

Whether you're a quirky Aquarius or you're lucky enough to be dating one, these 19 tweets about Aquarius romance will really fill your vessel with water (I know that's not a thing people say, but go with it).

1. You Should Know Me Better Though I want it on record that I find "normal" to be a pretty arbitrary adjective, my Aquarius bestie and I have had this literal conversation more times than I can count.

2. Wait For It. The water bearer is a free spirit! They make great partners but sometimes need a minute to get comfy with the labels.

3. Teacher's Pet The Capricorn in me wants to say that "teaching" and "learning" aren't actual love languages (as per, The Five Love Languages) but I'll take a hint from Aquarius and just go with the flow.

4. Well, Actually.... For some reason, this tweet just makes me think of Mario's banger "Let Me Love You," which I 100% sing in the car by myself.

5. Like Seeks Like Aquarius is strong, so they also need someone who is strong. It's just math.

6. Fair Point OK, but being good at carnival games is almost like having a super power.

7. Really, Real "Be real, nice, and cute" is honestly a good Tinder bio.

8. Think About It In all seriousness, Aquarius loves to get super philosophical with the people they date, and they're often smart and pretty openminded. Honestly, their ability to think abstractly about things is pretty cool.

9. Dating Around Hey, this air sign needs to go where they want to go and do what they want to do.

10. Call The Doctor Honestly, dressing up as a fast-food chain character for Halloween is kind of a lewk.

11. Let Me Tell You A Story Aquarius could be the most original sign of the zodiac, and their colorful imaginations make them awesome storytellers.

12. I Want To Believe I'm assuming that this what "healthy relationship conflict" means to an Aquarius.

13. Mixed Messages Whatever it is, I hope you hit them with some #direct #communication and #open #honesty.

14. Caring Is Cool Although they may not always say it, Aquarius does deeply care about the people they date.

15. Fair Warning Honestly, sharing your zodiac sign upfront is just considerate.

16. Chit-Chat Talking about your feelings can be hard! And if you're an unconventional Aquarius, it can be darn near impossible.

17. Excellent Exes Aquarius can really roll with the punches and is likely to want to stay friends after a breakup.

18. Research Party Honestly, lead with, "I did a lot of research about this," and you'll be good.