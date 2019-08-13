No matter your age, nothing will replace the sense of pure joy you get when you're swinging on a swing. Whether you're at your fave park with your friends, at a whimsy rooftop pop-up, or at a beach with teal water and white sand, you're ready to pose for a Boomerang or cute pic on a swing. And though you'd like to think of yourself in full-fledged adulting mode, your heart still skips a beat when you kick up and reach the highest point the swing will go. So, you'll definitely need some Instagram captions for pictures on a swing in your back pocket.

When it comes time to post on your feed, I have you covered with this list of captions. Especially as fall approaches and you take advantage of walking around outside before the weather gets too cold for you to do so, you'll probably come across a swing or two on your excursions. You should fully embrace the nostalgia, have some fun, and bring along your Polaroid camera to document the adventures.

Whether you're snapping selfies by yourself on a swing, or you have a partner there to give you a little push (and snap your pic, of course), you're sure to have a good time no matter what. These captions will help take your Instagram feed to new heights.

1. "Swinging through life."

2. "At the end of the day, if I can say I had fun, it was a good day." — Simone Biles

3. "Swinging into the weekend like..."

4. "Swing, swing from the tangles of my heart." — The All-American Rejects, "Swing, Swing"

5. "Swing out. Your dreams are within reach."

6. "I'm gonna swing from the chandelier, from the chandelier." — Sia, "Chandelier"

7. "Fly through the air like you just don't care."

8. "Life, like being on a swing, is so much better when you have someone to give you a little push."

9. "Just play. Have fun. Enjoy the game." — Michael Jordan

10. "BRB, getting on the swing so I can pretend I'm a kid again."

11. "Even though you're growing up, you should never stop having fun." — Nina Dobrev

12. "Remember when we were little and we thought that if we jumped off the swing, we'd be able to touch the sun? I miss being that brave."

13. "Swing through life as fearlessly as you did when you were a kid."

14. "Give me a swing and all maturity goes out the window."

15. "Never too old to play on a seesaw or swing through the air."

16. "Life is more fun if you play games." — Roald Dahl, My Uncle Oswald

17. "*To the tune of 'Just Keep Swimming' a la Dory from Finding Nemo*: Just keep swinging, just keep swinging, just keep swinging, swinging, swinging."

18. "Never, ever underestimate the importance of having fun." — Randy Pausch

19. "You swing your best when you have the fewest things to think about." — Bobby Jones