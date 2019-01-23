If you're feeling frisky, it's OK to send a booty text to your make out buddy — even when the calendar marks Feb. 14. Whether you're smooching a new sweetie or you have a pretty established FWB situation, Valentine's Day fun isn't only for monogamous couples — or even couples at all. Yet, (over)thinking the perfect wording for all the Valentine’s Day texts to send your hookup is perfectly natural. With the added pressure V-Day can bring to relationships, you may feel unsure about the rules of initiating a late night Valentine's Day date.

Of course, the rule is that there are no rules. And if you and your boo have a #casual thing or if you're still awkwardly awaiting the big DTR talk, hanging out on Valentine's Day doesn't need to be a big deal. Sending a sexy text and having a fun night can be as chill as any other day — you just get to eat red candy if you want to. A sexy V-Day text can be a step up from a sultry DM, but still a casual move to ask your hookup to hang.

If you're totally smitten with your hookup this Valentine's Day, try sending some of these 18 sexy texts when you want to meet up.

1 Chatty Cathy Giphy Do they make a conversation heart that says "DTF"?

2 Truth Telling Giphy This holiday may be fake, but what we have is real. Want to come over?

3 Flower Power Giphy I don't have a dozen roses, but I do have a dozen of ideas of what I want to do to you tonight.

4 Make It Up Giphy Shoot, I didn't get you a Valentine, but if you come over I can make it up to you in other ways.

5 Feel Good Giphy Gooey love stuff makes me sick — want to heal me with some meaningless hot sex?

6 A Little Presumptuous Giphy So, what are we doing tonight?

7 Lonely Hearts Club Giphy Want to come over and be single together?

8 Candy Crush Giphy I'm eating my roommate's candy right now, but I'd rather be eating you.

9 Ooey Gooey Giphy I'm like a chocolate heart — I'll melt in your mouth and your hands.

10 Talk It Out Giphy We should meet up later and talk about why Valentine's Day is stupid... naked.

11 Cupid's Birthday Giphy Maybe you should come over and help me pick out a present for Cupid's Birthday.

12 Win-Win Giphy I have a V-Day game for us to play! Good news: We'll both win.

13 Scrub-A-Dub Giphy I'm about to jump in the shower to wash this whole holiday off. Want to join me?

14 Check, Please Giphy If you come over later, let's skip a fancy dinner and go straight to dessert... in bed.

15 V-Day Giphy When I spell Valentine's Day, I put a couple long O's in there.

16 One Day At A Time Giphy We don't have to be together forever to be together tonight.

17 Taste Test Giphy Eating all this candy made me forget what you taste like. Come over and remind me?