18 Valentine’s Day Texts To Send Your Hookup If You're Feeling Frisky & Want To Meet Up
If you're feeling frisky, it's OK to send a booty text to your make out buddy — even when the calendar marks Feb. 14. Whether you're smooching a new sweetie or you have a pretty established FWB situation, Valentine's Day fun isn't only for monogamous couples — or even couples at all. Yet, (over)thinking the perfect wording for all the Valentine’s Day texts to send your hookup is perfectly natural. With the added pressure V-Day can bring to relationships, you may feel unsure about the rules of initiating a late night Valentine's Day date.
Of course, the rule is that there are no rules. And if you and your boo have a #casual thing or if you're still awkwardly awaiting the big DTR talk, hanging out on Valentine's Day doesn't need to be a big deal. Sending a sexy text and having a fun night can be as chill as any other day — you just get to eat red candy if you want to. A sexy V-Day text can be a step up from a sultry DM, but still a casual move to ask your hookup to hang.
If you're totally smitten with your hookup this Valentine's Day, try sending some of these 18 sexy texts when you want to meet up.
1Chatty Cathy
Do they make a conversation heart that says "DTF"?
2Truth Telling
This holiday may be fake, but what we have is real. Want to come over?
3Flower Power
I don't have a dozen roses, but I do have a dozen of ideas of what I want to do to you tonight.
4Make It Up
Shoot, I didn't get you a Valentine, but if you come over I can make it up to you in other ways.
5Feel Good
Gooey love stuff makes me sick — want to heal me with some meaningless hot sex?
6A Little Presumptuous
So, what are we doing tonight?
7Lonely Hearts Club
Want to come over and be single together?
8Candy Crush
I'm eating my roommate's candy right now, but I'd rather be eating you.
9Ooey Gooey
I'm like a chocolate heart — I'll melt in your mouth and your hands.
10Talk It Out
We should meet up later and talk about why Valentine's Day is stupid... naked.
11Cupid's Birthday
Maybe you should come over and help me pick out a present for Cupid's Birthday.
12Win-Win
I have a V-Day game for us to play! Good news: We'll both win.
13Scrub-A-Dub
I'm about to jump in the shower to wash this whole holiday off. Want to join me?
14Check, Please
If you come over later, let's skip a fancy dinner and go straight to dessert... in bed.
15V-Day
When I spell Valentine's Day, I put a couple long O's in there.
16One Day At A Time
We don't have to be together forever to be together tonight.
17Taste Test
Eating all this candy made me forget what you taste like. Come over and remind me?
18Busy Bee
Yeah, I'm pretty busy tonight, but I think I can fit you in.
Of course, a simple "Hey, want to come over?" works too. If you're wondering what to text your hookup on Feb. 14, just say whatever you're feeling. Wanting to hangout and get frisky on Valentine's Day doesn't mean wanting more than what you and your boo have established. Valentine's Day can be a sexy time for hookups, friends with benefits, or the cutie down the street you text when you're feeling up for it. They may not make "DTF?" conversation hearts yet, but that doesn't mean you can't send your own.