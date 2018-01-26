18 Texts To Send Your Single Best Friend On Valentine's Day, Because That's True Love

Valentine's Day may traditionally be all about romantic love. Hence all the sappy hearts, cupids, and teddy bears... everywhere. But corniness aside, the holiday is actually a perfect excuse to celebrate the people in your life who you truly love. Not just whoever you happen to be dating (or not dating) at the moment, but the ones who stick with you through it all. I am talking about your best friends. If you think about it, they're the people who really deserve a holiday. So having texts to send your single best friend on Valentine's Day is a great start.

This is especially true if your bestie hasn’t gotten the whole Galentine's Day memo and is bummed out about being a swinging single on V-Day. To be fair, there is a ton pressure to be cuffed up this time of year, and that can make you feel lonely even when you shouldn't. So it's nice to remind them that they aren't alone, because you always have each other.

But what makes a good V-Day text to your BFF? It should be something that puts a smile on their face and lets them know that you are the person who really just gets them. Something that says, "We're in this together, boo!" Still need some inspiration? No worries, I've got you covered with plenty of ideas to get your Valentine's Day texting fingers typing.

For Your Sentimental BFF

1. "Girl, you are the chocolate to my peanut butter… Happy Valentine’s Day. Also, now I’m hungry."

2. "Hey, will you be my Valentine? Before you accept, know that in doing so you be required by international Valentine’s Day law to purchase me lots of chocolate. Hey, I don’t make the rules. So, like, is that a yes?"

3. "Happy V-Day, Galentine o’ mine."

4. "Relationships come and go, but you’re stuck with me forever! Happy Valentine’s Day!"

5. "If Valentine’s Day is meant to be shared with your favorite person, then that’s definitely you, bestie. That may be corny AF but IDGAF."

For Your Feminist Bestie

6. "Will you enthusiastically consent to be my Valentine?"

7. "Roses are red, violets are blue, I would love to smash the patriarchy with you."

8. "I love you like I love equal pay, intersectionality, and the right to choose. Happy Valentine’s Day!"

8. "The only privilege I won’t check is the privilege of having you as a best friend. Happy V-Day, girl."

9. "Be mine… except not really, because you are an your own person and I respect your autonomy."

10. "Happy Valentine's Day to my favorite person who makes it easy to not care about having a man."

For Your BFF Who Appreciates A Good Quote

11. "'Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another: 'What! You too? I thought I was the only one.' ― C.S. Lewis. Nailed it. Happy V-Day, fellow weirdo."

12. "'A friend is someone who knows all about you and still loves you.' — Elbert Hubbard. I guess that makes us BEST friends. Happy Valentine’s Day!"

13. "'Friendship is like peeing in your pants. Everyone can see it, but only you can feel the warm feeling inside.' — Unknown. Happy Valentine’s Day to the person who makes me actually pee my pants with laughter."

14. "'There is nothing better than a friend, unless it is a friend with chocolate.' ― Linda Grayson. So, get over here and bring me one of them Whitman’s Samplers already."

15. "'A good friend will help you move. But a best friend will help you move a dead body.' — Jim Hayes. So, like, if you don’t have any Valentine’s Day plans later…"

16. "'Life is an awful, ugly place to not have a best friend.' — Sarah Dessen. Especially on Valentine’s Day. Fortunately I got you, boo!"

For The Best Friend Who Just Really Hates Valentine’s Day

17. "Yo, you wanna drink with me until the Valentine’s Day goes away?"

18. "It’s Valentine’s Day so I wrote you a poem: Dearest bestie, roses are red, Violets are blue…. let’s get drunk."

Valentine’s Day is about showing the love, so don’t be afraid to blow up your bestie’s phone.

