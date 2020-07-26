18 Movies Like 'Fifty Shades Of Grey' That'll Get You Hot & Bothered

Love it or hate it, few films spiced up everyday life quite like the Fifty Shades trilogy. Whether it was Christian's smoldering looks, Ana's relatability, or the scenes that made you lowkey uncomfy in theaters, the polarizing series made serious waves. While it might seem like Mr. Grey's kinky preferences are the steamiest scenes ever show onscreen, there are actually plenty of other movies like Fifty Shades Of Grey to get you in the mood.

The film series was based on the E. L. James book trilogy (which was originally based on James’ Twilight fan-fiction). When the first movie was released in 2015, it sparked something of a sexual revolution. Even though it garnered generally bad reviews due to its not-so-realistic (and sometimes problematic) take on BDSM relationships, it still inspired many people to take a closer look at their own desires.

Despite the controversy, fans couldn't get enough of watching Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) and Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) going at it — so for them, it was a blessing two more films were released in 2017 and 2018 respectively. While there's plenty of sultry sex in all three films, if you're looking for even more titillating inspiration, these below films will make any Fifty Shades fan feel the heat.

1. 'The Secretary' If you haven't watched what fans deem "the original Fifty Shades," this is officially your homework assignment. Maggie Gyllenhaal stars as a secretary for a hard-to-please lawyer named E. Edward Grey (yup, his last name is also Grey). The film follows their torrid relationship as he takes her under his dominating wing and teaches her about taboo desires. Rent it on Amazon for a look at a very familiar story.

2. 'Chloe' In case you didn't know, a Julianne Moore and Amanda Seyfried sex scene is what your life has been missing. The erotic thriller is about a woman (Moore) who suspects her husband (Liam Neeson), is cheating, so she hires a sex worker (Seyfried) to attempt to seduce him. In case you couldn't guess, things get very messy and very sexy in this dark film. You can rent Chloe on Amazon for a watch you won't forget.

3. 'The Overnight' Adam Scott and Taylor Schilling star as a couple who just moved to Los Angeles and are are struggling to make friends (#relatable). After meeting Kurt (Jason Schwartzman) at the park, they agree to dinner at his home. There, they meet his wife, get very drunk, and all get very, very close as their boundaries and inhibitions ebb away. If you have access to Hulu, The Overnight is included in your subscription.

4. 'Newness' Two millennials decide to try having an open relationship after their passion starts growing stale. Both lovers of casual hookups, it seems like the perfect plan until jealousy and secrets get in the way. Watch in on Netflix for a different (yet alluring) look at relationships.

5. 'The Notebook' While you might not think of The Notebook as the hottest movie around, that's just because you're not watching it the right way. First of all, there's the rain scene, which in itself is a pure aphrodisiac. But the real lure can be found in the deleted scenes. Find your old, dusty DVD and give the shots that didn't make it into the final cut a watch. Your view of Allie and Noah's love story is about to get much hotter. Watch the classic on Netflix or raid your old DVD collection for the really good stuff.

6. '9 1/2 Weeks' Between stripteases, kinks, and bondage, 9 1/2 Weeks is basically like Fifty Shades from the '80s. After a Wall Streeter seduces an inexperienced art dealer, things get real steamy, real fast. Rent it on Amazon if you're in the mood to get in the mood.

7. 'Her' I don't know what's sexier, Joaquin Phoenix playing a lonely writer or Scarlett Johansson voicing the operating system he falls in love with. From phone sex-type scenes that are shockingly erotic to a threesome-like situation that will stick with you the next time you lay down in bed alone, you need to put it on your Netflix watch list.

8. 'Vicky Cristina Barcelona' ScarJo is at it again in this sweltering Spain-set story in which she falls in love with a handsome artist. After his ex comes back into the picture, the three start a relationship together with sex scenes so hot, you'll want to book a one-way ticket to Barcelona. Rent it on Amazon and get ready to swoon.

9. 'After' Inexperienced? Quiet? Into guys who are all wrong for her? Check, check, check. After a timid college student meets a mysterious bad boy, their subsequent relationship quickly heats up. Extra bonus? The sequel, After We Collided comes out on August 20, 2020, and the shower clip in the trailer is reason enough to watch the first film on Netflix ASAP.

10. 'A Dangerous Method' If you were a fan of unlikely relationships and lots of spanking, A Dangerous Method is most likely going to be your new favorite "get in the mood" movie. Set right before World War I, this steamy film starring Kiera Knightley is apparently based on the true story of Carl Jung, Sigmund Freud, and a woman patient who got in between them. Fans of Knightley can rent the film on Amazon.

11. 'Unfaithful' As the title would suggest, this film is about a woman (Diane Lane) being unfaithful in her marriage. Richard Gere plays her jealous husband, and while it might not have the happiest ending, the sex scenes are worth the turmoil for any thirsty viewer who wants to rent it on Amazon.

12. 'Basic Instinct' If you haven't see Basic Instinct, there's a chance you haven't seen one of the most popular sex scenes in film. The movie features Sharon Stone, who plays a bisexual author accused of murdering men. Since these murders are all plots appearing to be taken from her novels, it's pretty thrilling. What makes the neo-noir film even more thrilling is the famous "open leg scene." If you don't know what I'm talking about, watch the movie now on Amazon and see what shook 1994 to its core.

13. 'Elles' French writer Anne (Juliette Binoche) investigates the lives of two student sex workers for an article, but quickly gets wrapped up in their lives. By following their work, she's forced to confront her own desires in one fiercely sexy film you can rent on Amazon.

14. '28 Hotel Rooms' If you feel like being a fly on a wall throughout the course of an affair, 28 Hotel Rooms is the perfect voyeuristic feature. The racy film, found on Hulu, follows Chris Messina and Marin Ireland's characters as they meet in (you guessed it) 28 hotel rooms throughout their secret romance.

15. 'Below Her Mouth' One thing Fifty Shades lacked was same-sex eroticism, which is where Below Her Mouth comes in. When an engaged fashion editor meets a newly-single roofer on a night out, the two start an affair that not only makes them both re-evaluate their lives, but might cause your TV to go up in flames due to how hot the sex scenes are. Watch it on Netflix and thank me later.

16. 'Adore' You know what brings two lifelong best friends even closer? Having affairs with each other's teenage sons. Naomi Watts and Robin Wright star as middle-aged women who get real close with each other's kids in this taboo tale about the secrets friends keep. Watch the shocking story for free with a Prime membership.

17. 'The Babysitter' If you liked the twisted backstory of Fifty Shades, this horror-comedy will be a great date night movie choice. The star-studded film (featuring Samara Weaving, Bella Thorne, Robbie Amell, King Bach, and Hana Mae Lee — just to name a few) follows a kid who spies on his hot babysitter after she thinks he fell asleep, only to find out what she does at night is very... bad. Stream it on Netflix for a truly unexpected watch.