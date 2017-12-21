17 New Year's Song Lyrics That'll Start Your 2018 Insta Captions Off Right

This time of the year, it's all about the parties and holidays that seem to be right after the other. The gift-giving holidays like Christmas and Hanukkah have definitely taken up all of your time, but just a few days after the festive hype has cleared away, it's time to ring in the New Year! It's a day to have fun while dancing the night (and year) away. And among your thoughts on what glittery dress to wear or who you may (or may not) be kissing at midnight, you'll definitely need New Year's song lyrics for captions, because what describes your mood better than a song?

I live my life through music -- whether it's listening to a certain song to hype myself up when I'm excited, flowing my sadness through a tune when I'm not, or just when I need a favorite to blast in the car -- lyrics are a great way to express yourself. They also make amazing Instagram captions. We all have our favorite artists, and often know their songs by heart and don't need help adding them to our feeds. However, if you're looking for a perfect lyric to really express New Year's for you, or about starting new and fresh in 2018, we've got your back.

1. "And surely you’ll buy your pint cup and surely I’ll buy mine! And we'll take a cup o’ kindness yet, for auld lang syne." -- "Auld Lang Syne" (traditional)

2. "So listen, dear, won't you meet me here, while I'm bringin' in a brand new year?" -- "Bringing In A Brand New Year," by B.B. King

3. "Said oh, won't you come on back? Want you to be of good cheer, come back home on the Celtic New Year." -- "Celtic New Year," by Van Morrison

4. "Raise your glass and we'll have a cheer, My dear acquaintance, a happy new year, happy new year." -- "My Dear Acquaintance," by Regina Spektor

5. "Cuz they say... 2000 zero zero party over oops out of time, so tonight I'm gonna party like it's 1999." --"1999," by Prince

6. "And I do believe, on New Year's Eve, we can make it. We can live forever." -- "New Year's Eve," by Snoop Dogg

7. "So this is the new year, and I don't feel any different." -- "The New Year," by Death Cab For Cutie

8. "But life is just a party, and parties weren't meant to last." -- "1999," by Prince

9. "Happy new year, May we all have a vision now and then of a world where every neighbor is a friend." -- "Happy New Year," by ABBA

10. "People, is this any way to start a new year, have compassion." -- "Happy New Year B," by The Cast of RENT

11. "Let's turn it over a new leaf, And baby let's make promises that we can keep and call it a New Year's resolution." -- "New Year’s Resolution" by Otis Redding and Carla Thomas

12. "No matter how far you travel, from first breath to dearly departed, Never forget where you came from, always remember where you started." -- "Jon Bellion's One Way To San Diego" by Quest ft. Jon Bellion

13. "We forget about our problems, we got time to share all of those things in the New Year." -- “New Year’s Eve” by MØ

14. "Wonder whose arms will hold you good and tight, when it's exactly twelve o'clock that night." -- "What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?" by Ella Fitzgerald

15. "Here's wishing you the bluest sky, and hoping something better comes tomorrow." -- "Better Things," by The Kinks

16. "What's gonna happen? Don't nobody know. We'll see when the clock gets to 12-0-0." -- "Will 2K," by Will Smith ft. K-Ci

17. "It's a new dawn, It's a new day, It's a new life for me... And I'm feeling good." -- "Feeling Good," by Nina Simone