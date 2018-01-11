17 Lazy Date Ideas For You & Your Boyfriend Or Girlfriend That Are Still Really Fun

Who doesn't love lazy days? Oh, wait, I mean self-care days — days when you shut yourself off from school or work and enjoy doing absolutely nothing besides watching TV and peeling face masks. If you can convince your partner to join you in hibernation — and it shouldn't be too hard — you've got yourself the perfect date, in my opinion. That is, until you run out of new episodes of your favorite shows to watch. Luckily, there are lazy date ideas that extend beyond the four walls of your dorm room or apartment.

Nothing too crazy, just a couple suggestions to get your Fitbit to stop yelling at you to feed it 128 more steps. I figure walking from the couch to the front door has got to be, like, at least 62 steps. The rest, you can make up on any one of these dates that are probably way more fun than hanging out at home with your partner.

Since you're here looking for lazy date ideas, it's fair to say you'd also prefer to exert as little effort as possible actually planning the date, which is why I've compiled a list of 17 date ideas to choose from. I guarantee you won't break a sweat on any of these but you might be able to trick your Fitbit into thinking you did. I mean, that stroll through the park? Your step goal is closer than you think.

Here are some other ideas you can try with your partner.

1. Go to the movies.

There's nothing lazier than leaving your TV at home to go look at an even bigger TV somewhere else. Bonus points if it's a drive-in and you don't have to get out of the car.

2. Picnic in the park together.

Talking, reading, napping, snacking — basically doing what you'd probably be doing at home but with fresh air and the option to people-watch.

3. Go to the drive-thru at your favorite fast-food restaurant.

And order one of everything on the menu, of course.

4. Order dinner for curbside pick-up (if you're too lazy to even do the drive-thru).

All you have to do is park and wait.

5. Hole up in a quaint coffee shop.

Take your laptop and headphones so you can continue your Netflix marathon.

6. Visit a museum.

A few hours of strolling with bae at a glacial pace with the luxury of central heating? Yes, please.

7. Get ice cream or frozen yogurt.

The most exhausting part will be choosing your toppings.

8. Browse your favorite bookstore.

This is honestly so cute and laidback. Plus Rory Gilmore would definitely approve.

9. Take a scenic drive.

Put on your favorite Spotify playlist and head north (or south or wherever the wind blows, really).

10. Lay out at the beach.

If you're lucky enough to live where the air doesn't hurt your face, this is perfect. You get to tan, day-drink, and nap without judgment.

11. Grab drinks at a casual bar.

You know, the kind that doesn't require you to dress up or order fancy cocktails with names you can't pronounce.

12. Visit a local farmers market.

This is the ultimate, lazy weekend activity and no one will care if you show up in pajamas or loungewear.

13. See a psychic.

Whether or not you believe in psychic readings, you're sure to have fun on this very unconventional date.

14. Take a ferry ride.

See all the sights without putting in any of the work — that's probably why Grey's Anatomy's McDreamy had a thing for ferry boats.

15. Book a couples massage.

This is the life, amiright?

16. Walk around an artsy neighborhood.

If you live in South Florida like I do, Wynwood is perfect for a slow-paced art walk but you can definitely find similar spots in other parts of the country.

17. Take in a stand-up comedy show.

Sit back, relax, and enjoy.

Don't worry. That new episode of Black Mirror will still be waiting for you when you get home. In the meantime, appreciate the fact that this is the first time you've left your apartment in two days.

