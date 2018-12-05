With the holiday season in full swing, your life has probably gotten exponentially busier. From shopping for gifts to baking cookies to attending parties, events and tasks cram up schedules during this time of the year. Maybe you've been putting off shopping for your New Year's Eve 2018 party shoes or maybe you've forgotten about it completely. Either way, this post is here to hopefully make finding the perfect pair as seamless as possible.

New Year's eve can be celebrated in so many ways. At a chilled out house party with family; at a casual dive bar with friends; at a fancy dinner and night with your significant other; at a club with your girls and 300 other techno lovers; in Time's Square waiting for the ball to drop—the list goes on. The point is, when it comes to footwear for the big night, one shoe most certainly does not fit all. Below are 16 pairs of shoes that will be sure to dazzle, no matter the occasion. From sequin sneakers and studded kitten heels to sky high stilettos and thigh-high boots, all of your bases are covered. Pick your favorite pair and prepare to start off 2019 on the right foot.

What A Stud

Now these are killer heels. From the pointed toe and patent finish to the small silver studs and ankle straps, they're the perfect finishing touch for a LBD.

Shine On

A sensible height with an anything-but-ordinary shine.

Tied Up

These cute kitten heels will be easy on your feet but still pack an elegant punch thanks to their velvet material, cute bows, and shimmery studding.

Party Animal

Now these are New Year's Eve boots! Wear them with an equally eye-popping dress or with leather pants and a crop top. Either way, they'll shine like a disco ball.

Glitterbug

Ace silhouette, even better shine. What's not to love?

Caged In

Go an unexpected route with your footwear this year and opt for this metallic purple pair.

Gold Standard

The 80s are back with a bang.

Heel, Yes!

If some subtle sparkle is what you're after then these pointy toed mules are perfection.

Ice Princess

These white shoes with metallic studding are an unexpected alternative to the gold, silver, and black options that typically overtake NYE style.

Good Night

Hit the dance floor in these and not only will your moves be killer but you'll be able to last way past midnight.

Twinkle, Twinkle

Another perfect example of understated shine.

The Thigh's The Limit

They stretch, they have silver heels, and they are hot AF.

Good Points

Flat, but still fancy. These slip-ons are the perfect answer for if you want to get dressed up but do it comfortably.

Wild Thing

For the fearless fashionista in you.

Block Party

These small block heels are guaranteed to be comfy, while the silver snakeskin finish is sure to stun.

You're A Star

Go full-on rockstar in these shiny celestial boots.