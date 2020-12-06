The new iPhone 12 Mini is the most compact of the latest iPhones, and with such a small size, it already puts off some cute vibes. It's easy to deck out your phone to match your aesthetic because there are a ton of adorable case options for the iPhone 12 Mini. If you're shopping for your phone's perfect match, here are 16 iPhone 12 Mini cases that are every bit as cute as the little phone.

If you haven't decided which iPhone 12 iteration to upgrade to yet, you may opt for the most compact of the lineup, the iPhone 12 Mini, which was released on Friday, Nov. 13. The size of the 12 Mini is the smallest Apple has produced in a while, measuring in at 5.18-inches in height and weighing under 5-ounces. The iPhone 12 Mini features a 5.4-inch ultra-clear OLED Super Retina XDR display and comes in Black, Product Red, White, Blue, and Green. It's also the cheapest of the options, starting at $699. If it's on your list or you've already upgraded, it isn't hard to find a case that is as cute as the phone it's protecting.

These iPhone 12 Mini cases range from a sunrise illustration to mini coffee cups and florals and will complement the cute aesthetic of the phone. While there are plenty of cases on the market right now, here are some fun options to get you started.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Curved Rainbow

This Mid-Century Modern Rainbow case for iPhone 12 Mini from Society6 is simple and cute, with a curved rainbow with a subdued color palette and a hanging above it.

2. Sweet Sun Case

These cute colors cascade like rolling hills, with a rising sun on the horizon on this iPhone 12 Mini case from Casely.

3. Cute Coffee Cups

If you're super into the tiny aspects of the cute aesthetic, you'll want to grab this adorable cute coffee cup case from Velvet Caviar.

4. Little Daisies

With cute pastel colors in shades of pink, blue, and green, this iPhone 12 Mini case will make you feel like spring has sprung with its daisy pattern.

5. Holographic Pineapples

Pineapples may be a seasonal fruit, but the aesthetic doesn't have to be. Feel like you're lounging poolside with this cute pastel holographic iPhone 12 Mini case.

6. Yellow Sunflower

This yellow sunflower case for iPhone 12 Mini features a subdued yellow background with a white sunflower design that looks like a mandala.

7. Potted Plants

This cute potted plant iPhone 12 Mini case from Casley x Frankie Powell is such a gem, with light pink, dark pink, and blue pots with some 'Gram-worthy foliage.

8. Pink Ocean Waves

This Casely iPhone 12 Mini case has a mix of blue, orange, and pink colors layered into a color block ocean wave pattern.

9. Cactus Case

You'll be looking through rose-colored glasses with this cute iPhone 12 Mini case featuring a desert vibe with a pink wall, enclave, and cacti.

10. Pastel Kyoto

This iPhone 12 Mini case combines Kawaii aesthetic with a pastel color palette.

11. Tough Rainbow Case

This Case-Mate iPhone 12 Mini case features a metallic, pastel rainbow on a textured, tough case design to keep your phone safe.

12. Hydrangea Case

If you're looking for a clear iPhone 12 Mini case, this one from Rifle Paper Co. is a dainty option, with a sweet hydrangea floral design.

12. Soda Cases

These iPhone 12 Mini cases keep the cute, compact design going with a sized-down version of Coca-Cola or Sprite on a color-coordinated background.

13. Cute Phrase

This iPhone 12 Mini case from Etsy features the quote, "Treat people with kindness," written on the front and a rainbow color block swirled-shape behind it.

14. Purple Agate Clear Case

This cute iPhone 12 Mini case features a cute purple agate design that covers half of your phone with its envy-worthy colors.

15. Pretty Wildflowers

This iPhone 12 Mini case from Etsy features a pretty white, black, and gold diamond with pressed wildflowers blooming from the center.

16. Pink Clouds

Another fun iPhone 12 Mini case option from Etsy, this Cloud Pink phone case features a blue and purple sky with pink, dreamy clouds.

With so many cases to choose from, the only struggle you'll have is deciding which one to get.