Virtual video conferencing platforms like Zoom allow you to easily connect with your coworkers and friends wherever you are. To add some fun to your next call, you can even use a virtual background that'll replace your physical setting with an adorable feline. Here are 15 cat backgrounds for Zoom to show off your love of whiskered friends.

To get started using Zoom's virtual background feature, you'll need to have a PC or Mac computer with Zoom version 4.6.0, or the Zoom mobile app for iOS, which is compatible with iPhone 8 or later and fifth generation iPad or later.

Once you've created an account and signed into Zoom, you can change your virtual background by heading to Settings and selecting Virtual Background tab. You'll be able to use of Zoom's backdrops or upload your own with a high-res image or video from royalty-free image services like Pixabay, Unsplash, and Pexels.

If you're a feline lover, there are plenty of options you can choose from for your next background. Whether you're a fan of tabby cats or tiny kittens, here are the top picks to spice up your next conference call.

1. 3 Kittens

The more the merrier with this background from Unsplash, which includes three kittens bundled together.

2. Comfy Kitten

This background from Unsplash features a cat adorably lying on a bed.

3. Curious Cat

With wide eyes and a tilted head, the kitty in this background from Unsplash will warm your heart.

4. Peeping Cat

This background from Unsplash features a black-and-white cat popping its head out of a basket, and the green wall makes for a colorful addition to your call.

5. Dressed-Up Cat

This playful cat is also showing of a fashionable side with a tied-up yellow bandana, in this background from Unsplash.

6. Scaredy Cat

A slightly worried expression on this white floof comes across much more cute than frightening in this background from Unsplash.

7. Hidden Kitten

This background from Unsplash includes a cute cat peeking out its little head from under the covers.

8. Shy Cat

Not all cats are excited for Zoom calls, and the gray feline in this background from Unsplash looks so adorably nervous that you just want to give it a hug.

9. Cat on a Table

This background from Unsplash features a cat taking over the dining room table. It's probably not unlike the work-from-home situation with your own kitty.

10. Stretching Cat

It's important to take time to move around during the day, and this Unsplash background of a yoga-ready cat is the perfect reminder for you to do your own stretches.

11. Cat Eyes

Cats are known for their piercing eyes, and this Pixabay background of a close-up shot of a gray kitty's vibrant blue eyes will make for a gorgeous backdrop.

12. Outdoor Kitten

You might not think anything is cuter than a pic of kitten, but this Pixabay background of a kitty perched on log with a lush green background might just be the cutest one yet.

13. Blue-Eyed Cat

With white fur and blue eyes, the little kitty in this Pixabay background will keep you company on your next Zoom call.

12. Kitten Playing with a Flower

This background from Pixabay is the perfect spring scene, with a gray-and-white kitten exploring a flower sprouted from the concrete.

13. Close-Up of Cuteness

This kitty is sprawled out, with its paws up and eyes closed. TBH, this close-up Pexels background is so cute, you might not be able to talk about anything else during your Zoom meeting.

14. Orange Tabby Cat

It's almost like this orange tabby in a red handkerchief in this Pexels background heard the photographer say, "Strike a pose!"

15. Gray & White Tabby Kitten

On first glance, this little kitten doesn't even look real. But the worried-but-cute expression on this kitty is 100% real in this Pexels background.

16. Kitten in a Basket

This little kitty lying belly-up in a basket in this Pexels background is #RelaxtionGoals.

With so many cute cat pics to choose from, your next Zoom call will be anything but boring.