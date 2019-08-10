A lot of swimsuit trends come and go, but barely-there bikinis have been a swimwear staple for decades, and right now they're having a serious moment. From high-cut bottoms à la the 80s and 90s to string bikinis that throw back to the early oughts to thong styles that have long been popular on the beaches of Brazil — bikinis that show everything are making waves at beaches across America (and on Amazon).

It's true — the internet's favorite one-stop shop for gadgets and groceries also carries the skimpy swimsuits that are ubiquitous this summer. And despite there not being much to these itty-bitty bikinis, there is a surprising amount of diversity when it comes to styles. Sweet gingham suits, strappy pieces with BDSM vibes, and retro cuts that drip with cool-girl appeal — there is a suit to fit every aesthetic. Plus — chalk it up to the minimal amount of fabric — these bikinis are cheap as hell so you can stock up on different colors and cuts.

Skeptical about the fit? Shopping online can be tricky since you can't actually try on the suits, but here is a pro tip: Since all these suits are sourced from Amazon, you can check out the dozens of users who snapped pictures wearing the suits and see for yourself how each looks IRL.

1. An Underwire Bikini With Butt-Baring Bottoms Verdusa Women's Triangle Bathing Two Pieces Swimsuit Bikini Set $17 | Amazon See On Amazon More colors: Amazon The underwire in this bikini is for both support and style. The prominent W-shaped wire has been all over Instagram and for less than $20 you can try out the trend without a serious investment. This suit also features adjustable straps, removable padding, and comes with butt-baring bottoms. Color options: 21 prints and colors, including bright yellow, lime green gingham, lavender, and even a velvet burgundy — yes, velvet. Want more options? See more here.

5. A Plus-Size Bikini With A Deep V-Neck Swimsuits for All Women's Plus Size Ashley Graham Ambassador Bikini Set $42 | Amazon See On Amazon This suit manages to be revealing while still offering support thanks to the halter-neck top. The cups are soft and wire free while the bottoms are low-waisted and offer moderate butt coverage. This suit may be a little more expensive than others, but that's due to the quality lining and construction Just be sure to hand wash and dry flat when needed. Colors: Black and white

7. A Strappy String Bikini With BDSM Vibes QINSEN Women's Bikini $20 | Amazon See On Amazon More Colors: Amazon For a suit this small, it packs a surprisingly powerful punch when it comes to personality. It features several braided straps that wrap around the upper and lower body as well as a thong bottom and a tie halter-top with hook back closure and removable padding. Color options: 13 colors from army green to neon.

8. A Bikini With A Cut Out For Under-Boob FAFOFA Swimsuit $20 | Amazon See On Amazon More Colors: Amazon When it comes to being revealing, this suit gets creative with it's under-boob cleavage. The bottoms are also high-cut with a cheeky rear. The suit has adjustable straps and a pull-over top. Color options: 10 colors including black, white, jewel tones, and neons.

9. A Simple Suit In A Fun Print (Or Bold Neon Color) SweatyRocks Women's Twist-Front Bikini Set Swimsuit $16 See On Amazon More Colors: Amazon A playful print (or bright neon color, depending on which one you add to your cart) makes this otherwise simple bikini feel bold. It has a twist front top, adjustable straps, and cheeky bottoms. Color options: 6 mostly bright colors and this one trendy animal-inspired print.

10. A String Bikini With A Tie-Front Top ZAFUL Womens Bikini Sets $19 | Amazon See On Amazon More Colors: Amazon Sexy in red or black and sweet in pale blue or pink, this suit features a tie front top that makes it unique in a sea of bikinis. It also doesn't skimp on the details — the fabric is textured, the bottoms are cheeky, and the straps are braided. Colors: Six colors including baby blue, light pink, white, black and a golden brown.

11. A No Fills Suit In Chic Colors Macvise Women's Bikini $19 | Amazon See On Amazon More Colors: Amazon Overall this suit is pretty simple: a triangle top, low waist, high-cut legs, and cheeky bottoms. But combined with the sophisticated color palate (check out the burnt orange, bright white, and burgundy for stand out options), this simple suit feels surprisingly chic. Plus, the top has adjustable straps and a back closure. Also note: There are two styles available, style A has padding while style B does not. Colors: 10 colors (and two similar, but slightly different styles) including, black, white, yellow, orange, pink, brown, and burgundy.

12. A Uniquely Textured Two-Piece SweatyRocks Women's Swimsuit $16 See On Amazon More Colors: Amazon This shirred fabric gives this suit it's vintage vibes. And speaking of unique — there area actually several, different yet similar suits when you click through on this link. Most have shirred fabric, but some in slightly different cuts and styles — all equally cute. This yellow number hits on one of the seasons biggest color trends though. Colors: 22 colors and prints in a few different (but similar) styles.

13. A Plus Size Bandeau Bikini In A Snakeskin Print Yii ouneey Women Plus Size Swimwear $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only does this suit feature the one of the hottest swimsuit silhouettes right now (a bandeau top with high-cut cheeky bottoms), but the snakeskin print adds even more cool-girl appeal. Colors: Snakeskin only

14. A Tie-Front Bikini With High-Cut Bottoms RUUHEE Women Bikini $20 | Amazon See On Amazon More Colors: Amazon This butt-baring bikini comes in chic, on-trend colors that make the skimpy silhouette feel modern and sophisticated. The top has a tie knot front and the cheeky bottoms have a high cut leg. Colors: Seven colors including bright yellow, baby blue, two reds, white, and olive green.

15. A Classic String Bikini You Can Stock Up On In Every Color XUNYU Bandage Brazilian Swimwear $21 | Amazon See On Amazon More Colors: Amazon String bikinis date back to the 70s and they've been summer staple ever since. This one has a halter neck, lightly padded cups, and thong bottoms, but one of it's biggest selling points is the range of colors. Colors: It comes in 23 colors, so you can find pretty much any color under the sun — I recommend buying the white or lime green if you want to cash in on this year's hottest color trends. On the other hand, if you're looking for something timeless, a classic red is a safe bet.

