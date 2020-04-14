16 Best TikTok Hashtags To Favorite That'll Inspire Your Own Content

It's easy to find yourself endlessly scrolling through TikTok watching video after video. Just from your "For You" page, you'll notice the most popular trends and the best TikTok hashtags to favorite. From dance challenges, to cooking videos, to makeup hacks, to memes, these are the videos that make you laugh, dance, and want to get up and create your own content.

It's hard to know where to begin when there's so much to see on TikTok. That's why it's best to try a challenge or two. There are hashtags that are great for dancers, pet parents, fashionistas, and home cooks. You just have to know what to favorite and follow. Luckily, the "Discover" page is great for seeing what's currently trending, but this list of 16 of the best TikTok hashtags are great go-to's.

Hashtags are the way to get people to see your content, and you might even end up on someone else's "For You" page, which could get you some new followers. That's why it's important to use and follow the hashtags that may help you rake in the likes. Not to mention, knowing the right hashtags will make sure your TikTok scrolling is always filled with what you like to see.

1. #LevelUp TikTok The #LevelUp trend was made for pet pawrents who love to show off their talented fur babies. Set to the song "Level Up" by Ciara, you can watch dogs jumping over walls of toilet paper that get higher with each successful jump.

2. #IndoorWorkout If you have an awesome at-home workout routine you want to show off, or you're looking for some inspo, #IndoorWorkout is the hashtag for you. Watch as TikTokers show off their indoor workouts at home. There are even some pushup challenges you can try with your roomie or partner.

3. #DatingStoryTime If you and your partner have a fairy tale romance you want to share with the TikTok world, that's where #DatingStoryTime comes in. This is a super cute trend where TikTokers are sharing their love stories of how they met their partners with throwback pics and current videos.

4. #PetLife #PetLife is another great hashtag for parents of adorable fur babies. Whether you've got a hilarious video of your dog overly excited for his walk, or your cat adorably curled up for a nap, this is your chance to showcase what it's like to live with your sweet pet.

5. #FreezeFrame TikTok Sometimes, an effect on TikTok is so fun that it becomes a whole new trend, and the #FreezeFrame effect is one of those. People have been setting up freeze frames so it makes it look like they're tiny and sitting or dancing in their own hands. You can get really creative with this one.

6. #SiblingCheck A super cute hashtag for anyone who's besties with their siblings is #SiblingCheck. One of the funniest challenges happening under this hashtag right now are siblings recreating throwback pics from when they were kids. There are also quizzes that your parents can do that will make you and your siblings LOL.

7. #BlindingLights Gather up your roomies and do the #BlindingLights challenge together. This is a super fun dance challenge set to the song "Blinding Lights" by The Weeknd. You can either follow the original dance or put your own spin on it.

8. #OnTheRunway For anyone who's looking for style tips or #OOTD inspo, you might want to follow #OnTheRunway. The videos under this hashtag range from tips to people just rocking great 'fits. It'll make you want to walk the runway — aka, your hallway — showing off all the sweet ~lewks~ in your wardrobe.

9. #FlipTheSwitch TikTok The #FlipTheSwitch challenge is another one you might recognize. This trend is so popular that even Jennifer Lopez and Saturday Night Live did it. This is a great challenge to try with your partner.

10. #OneMinuteVlog Use your TikTok as a virtual diary by getting into the #OneMinuteVlog trend. It's fairly straightforward, but this is where people post videos documenting their day in one minute. This can be great for when you're going on a big vacay or spending time with your family and want to remember the memories.

11. #AnimalsReact A hilarious hashtag for animal lovers to follow is #AnimalsReact. Scroll through and you'll see animals reacting to different things their owners do.

12. #FavoriteFit If you love posting your #OOTD on IG, #FavoriteFit on TikTok is the hashtag for you. This is where you get to showcase some of your favorite outfits from your closet. It's also a great place to get some style inspo.

13. #Renegade TikTok You're probably very familiar with the #Renegade dance by now. It's become so popular on TikTok that there are even parody versions of it.

14. #Savage #Savage is another dance that's all over TikTok. Set to the song "Savage" by Megan Thee Stallion, it's no wonder why everyone's getting up and dancing. This one even has parody versions circulating as well, so by following the hashtag, you'll be able to see them all.

15. #TikTokReviews Some people are even using their short TikTok videos to review different things. By following #TikTokReviews, you'll see a mixture of genuine reviews of makeup and products you might want, and some comedy reviews that'll make you laugh out loud.