150 Clever Instagram Reel Hashtags That Will Totally Reel In The Likes

Instagram Reels is the new kid in town, and you need to jump on this latest feature ASAP. Unlike your typical feed posts which are usually reserved for selfies and your favorite throwback pics, Reels is a feature where you can create your very own 15-second videos. Aside from adding in music, text, and fun filters, Reels is similar to any other Instagram post you want to share, which is why you need some clever Instagram Reel hashtags.

You know how important hashtags are in reeling in the views and likes on your posts, so no need to fish for the right ones — they are all right here. Of course, you want to include hashtags that are relevant to your video, but have some additional witty ones on hand that show off your sense of humor. Whether it's a dance video, vlog of your day, or sharing your go-to avocado toast recipe, be sure to pair them with hashtags that you loaf a lot.

Hashtags can really help add to your caption, but also make it easier for you to search for similar posts with the same tag. Any of these 150 witty Instagram Reel hashtags can be used for just about any video you're looking to post on your feed.

1. #InstaGlam

2. #ReelyGood

3. #ReelTalk

4. #TheReel

5. #TheReelDeal

6. #ReelGoodLaugh

7. #AReelCatch

8. #KeepingItReel

9. #InstaLife

10. #ReelCool

11. #ForkYeah

12. #InstaDamn

13. #ReelyCool

14. #DoItForTheReels

15. #ForReels

16. #Foodstagram

17. #InstaMood

18. #ReelBigSmile

19. #IDidItForTheReels

20. #JamOut

21. #ReelyGoodDancer

22. #InstaReel

23. #InQuesoYouNeededIt

24. #HellaReel

25. #ReelyGoodOOTD

26. #DailyDoseOfCuteness

27. #HungryAF

28. #InstaGood

29. #OneInAMelon

30. #OhKaleYeah

31. #LetsAvocuddle

32. #AReelThrowback

33. #FeelGoodReelGood

34. #CurrentlyWearing

35. #Superstar

36. #DanceIsLife

37. #TurnUpTheReel

38. #ForReelSelfie

39. #FeltCute

40. #FeelinMySelfie

41. #GramTime

42. #ToGoudaTimes

43. #ReelModeOn

44. #BrewCanDoIt

45. #ReelWorthy

46. #FeedWorthy

47. #WattsUp

48. #ContentCreator

49. #CreateTheLifeYouWant

50. #PartTimeEditor

51. #TransitionQueen

52. #LipSyncForYourLife — RuPaul's Drag Race

53. #SingLikeNoOnesListening

54. #DanceItOut

55. #DanceLikeNoOnesWatching

56. #BackUpDancer

57. #PizzaMyLife

58. #HavingAnEggcellentDay

59. #CatchMeOnTheReels

60. #BackOnMyGram

61. #MadePhoReels

62. #MintToBe

63. #FeastMode

64. #MondayMotivation

65. #FridayFeels

66. #ReelGoodVibes

67. #YouGuacMyWorld

68. #EatingReelGood

69. #ForForksSake

70. #INeedSmoreReels

71. #PeachPlease

72. #APeachOfMyDay

73. #AvoGoodDay

74. #ZeroForksGiven

75. #BerryGoodReels

76. #ThatsMyJam

77. #ThrowbackReel

78. #HappierThanIveEverBean

79. #YouButterBelieveIt

80. #ARealPizzaWork

81. #BestEditing

82. #ThisMakesMisoHappy

83. #WaffleyCute

84. #SkipABeet

85. #TheSoundtrackOfMyLife

86. #LovingALatte

87. #VibingAndThriving

88. #ItsAMood

89. #ItsTheReelForMe

90. #ForeverMood

91. #CreativeQueen

92. #IGotMoves

93. #ThisReelyHappened

94. #DontMissThePointe

95. #ShowingOff

96. #LikeMyMoves

97. #ChallengeAccepted

98. #ReelFunny

99. #LOLWorthy

100. #ShineBrightLikeADiamond — Rihanna, "Diamonds"

101. #MessyBunCheck

102. #AWholeNewWorld — Aladdin

103. #StartOfSomethingNew — High School Musical

104. #DanceYourHeartOut

105. #FollowMeIfYoureLost

106. #LikeWhoa

107. #WhatIDidToday

108. #ThrowItBackThursday

109. #OliveThisSoMuch

110. #ReelLongDay

111. #LightsCameraAction

112. #CreepinItReel

113. #ReelyGoodFriends

114. #GonnaSoakUpTheSun — Sheryl Crow, "Soak Up The Sun"

115. #LikeThisPlease

116. #TimeToGetReel

117. #KeepCalmAndSingOn

118. #SoyWhat

119. #TropicLikeItsHot

120. #YouHadMeAtAloha

121. #IveGotReelGoals

122. #ICameInLikeAWreckingBall — Miley Cyrus, "Wrecking Ball"

123. #WhaleHelloThere

124. #ThisIsReelGood

125. #InReelTime

126. #TheReelSideOfInsta

127. #WhatsReel

128. #PartyInTheUSA — Miley Cyrus, "Party in the U.S.A."

129. #TheWanderlustIsReel

130. #WineNot

131. #ReelyGoodWine

132. #LetsFlamingle

133. #CherryGoodReel

134. #FriendChips

135. #AReelBae

136. #TurnipTheSound

137. #JustDance — Lady Gaga, "Just Dance"

138. #ImMuffinWithoutYou

139. #ReelPearfection

140. #NothingIsImpopsicle

141. #DanceToTheBeat

142. #ClapAlong

143. #EncoreWorthy

144. #KeepOnRaven

145. #ShakeItOff — Taylor Swift, "Shake It Off"

146. #PawtyAnimal

147. #IGotReelSpirit

148. #LettuceTurnUpTheMusic

149. #TakeOne

150. #AReelQueen