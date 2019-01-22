Timothee Chalamet was one of the breakout actors at the Oscars last year, and although many movie fans were expecting him to get another major acting nomination at this year's awards, the Academy Award nominations were not kind to him this year. Chalamet starred in the addiction drama Beautiful Boy this year, but despite expectations, he did not receive a Best Supporting Actor nomination. Of course, fans of the actor were super disappointed about the snub, and these tweets about Timothee Chalamet's Oscars snub show just how upset everyone is right now.

After gaining huge acclaim for his lead role in the 2017 romance Call Me By Your Name, Timothee Chalamet became an awards season mainstay last year, including a Best Actor nomination at the Oscars. This year, it looked like Chalamet was going to score another Oscar nod for his poignant portrayal of drug-addicted teenager Nicholas Sheff in Beautiful Boy, but surprisingly, his name did not appear among the Best Supporting Actor nominations when they were announced on Tuesday morning. This was a shocking snub for fans, especially since Chalamet was fresh off of nabbing Best Supporting Actor nominations at every other major awards show this season, including the Golden Globes, Critics' Choice Awards, and the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Immediately after the Best Supporting Actor nominees were revealed, movie fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment in Timothee Chalamet being snubbed for Beautiful Boy. Check out some of the best tweets below:

So unfortunately, we will not see Timothee Chalamet take home an Oscar at this year's award ceremony. There may have just been too many great supporting actors this year to include Chalamet in the Best Supporting Actor category. The five actors that were nominated for the award are Mahershala Ali, who played the moralistic piano virtuoso Don Shirley in Green Book; Adam Driver, who played Flip Zimmerman, a detective who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan in BlacKkKlansman; Sam Elliot, who played the gruff and emotional brother/music manager Bobby Maine in A Star Is Born; Richard E. Grant, who played the mischievous alcoholic Jack Hock in Can You Ever Forgive Me?; and Sam Rockwell, who pulled his best George W. Bush impression for Vice.

Although Timothee Chalamet did not get nominated this year, his movie Beautiful Boy still received widespread critical acclaim and won a lot of fans. The movie is based on the true story of the journalist and author David Sheff (played by Steve Carell) and his complex relationship with his drug-addicted son Nic Sheff (Timothee Chalamet).

While Beautiful Boy did not get any love from the Academy this year, its other star Steve Carell is actually part of some major Oscar nominations. Carell also appeared in Vice, playing Donald Rumsfeld, and that movie got nominated for Best Picture.

The 91st Academy Awards ceremony will be held on Sunday, Feb. 24. For the first time in thirty years, the show will not have a host.