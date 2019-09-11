15 Tweets About Dating A Cancer That Gently Roast This Sentimental Softie
I'm a Cancer, which basically means I'm getting roasted constantly. In addition to all of the memes and articles making us out to be annoying crybabies, there are tweets about dating a Cancer that don't help our reputation at all. If you haven't noticed on your own, Twitter is crawling with people giving their takes on what it's really like to date a Cancer.
Luckily for you, I have some of their best tweets here for you. To be honest, as much as I'd like to say that the jokes about dating Cancers were way out of line, the fact of the matter is most of them are on point.
I don't want to be a walking Cancer cliché, but I do have a hard exterior even though I'm a total softie on the inside. I do feel guilty pretty much all of the time and I have the hardest time ever being straight-up mean. Oh, I definitely also will read too far into things and secretly have my feelings hurt if you seem cold via text. And, finally, I also do tend to opt for passive aggression over just going for direct confrontation, but I promise my therapist and I are working on that one.
So, yeah. I could see how dating me or any other Cancers who possess traits similar to mine would be a little... hm, how do I put this gently... complicated? To see exactly just how complicated, read the tweets below.
We may seem tough, but we're all mush on the inside.
OK, so our defense mechanisms can be a little questionable.
Sometimes our kindness gets us into complicated situations.
You probably want to watch your period usage when you text us.
It's obvi never our fault when we get hurt.
OK, once again, our defense mechanisms could use some work.
I think this tweet sums it up the best.
With that, I'd like to offer a huge "you're welcome" to the people who were lucky enough to enjoy the little slice of heaven that is dating a Cancer.
Lots of these were rude AF and I know how us Cancers get when we feel like people are being rude AF to us, so I'm going to wrap this article up with a reminder that most of these people were just kidding. Obviously, we all know that we are an absolute pleasure to date.