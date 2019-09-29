15 Tweets About Bad First Kisses That’ll Give You Major Second-Hand Embarrassment
For me, one of the best things about being a “late bloomer” was that my first kiss wasn't too awkward, ill-informed, wet, or anything like the common first kiss narrative tells you it’s "supposed" to be. It was actually very well-timed and romantic, so if you're in 20s and you haven't had your first kiss yet, don’t sweat it. You low-key might be onto something. A quick stroll through the internet shows that even though some folks had their first kiss a decade ago, a bad one can definitely stick with you. These tweets about bad first kisses will make you cringe, and if not, they’ll make you grateful things turned out a little differently for you — whether that’s because you had a smooth first kiss experience, or because you’re still waiting on your first one.
The following kisses did not go well for a multitude of reasons. One features the age-old problem of too much tongue. Some folks panicked because they were nervous, scared, or overthinking it. Sometimes, nothing was wrong with the makeout session, per se. It was simply lackluster, or they didn't realize they were just kissing the wrong person. Below, 12 tweets about terrible first kisses that were the absolute worst.
1. TFW You Scrunch Up Your Face Just Thinking About It
@ArinicoleBaby asked their followers if anyone else’s kiss was “nasty.” And TBH, sometimes one word and a scrunched-up face emoji is all it takes to capture the essence of a kiss gone wrong.
2. The Fire Just Dies Out
3. Something’s Just Not Right
Figuring out your sexuality is a complex process. Sometimes, a first kiss might not feel good because it happened to be with someone of a gender you’re not attracted to.
4. TFW You & Your Bestie Are Twinning
5. Legitimately Stressful
6. Two Words...
8. Height Differences Are Cute Until...
9. An Inevitable Awkward
10. Kissing As Friends? Not As Spicy As Expected
It’s common to banter with friends you’re attracted to about sleeping together out of curiosity, or kissing for practice. But what happens when you actually do? Well, it’s not always fireworks.
Sometimes, you might be better off not knowing.
And other times, maybe the kiss itself wasn’t bad. But the aftermath? Worse than a wet kiss.
11. Truth Or Dare Isn’t Always Lit, Either
Like Spin the Bottle or Seven Minutes in Heaven, Truth or Dare is a quintessentially "slick" way of putting yourself in a position to kiss your crush. But that doesn’t always turn out the way you might want it to, either.
Whether you’re squirming with second-hand embarrassment or sending up a prayer for these souls, know that your first kiss might not be what the movies make it out to be, but that's OK! You are definitely not alone. One thing's for sure: It'll get better! Way better. Trust.