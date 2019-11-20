The first time you meet your partner’s mom, you might be thinking through every tiny detail of the interaction. Did you say the right things? Did she seem receptive to you? Meeting bae’s parents can be intimidating, especially if they're a tight-knit family. You want to impress them, but you also want to convey an effortless ease in the hopes that you’ll eventually feel like part of their unit. Once you’ve been introduced, there’s an easy way to keep the communication flowing: Send friendly texts to your partner’s mom to help you bond.

Of course, what you bond over will depend on your shared interests. Maybe you and bae's mom share a love of vintage fashion, Italian food, or a good historical drama. These are all great starting points to develop rapport, but to strengthen your relationship even further, send her the occasional sweet text to brighten her day.

Feel free to customize these text templates to suit your specific dynamic with your partner’s mom. The main goal is to show her how much you value her role in your life, and that you genuinely care about getting to know each other better.

1. It was so great meeting you! Can’t wait to get together again soon.

2. I saw [item] at the store yesterday and couldn’t help but think of you.

3. Thanks for raising such a wonderful son/daughter… he/she just did the sweetest thing!

4. [Partner’s name] was just telling me some hilarious childhood stories. Do you remember this one?

5. Can’t wait to see you for the holidays!

6. Happy birthday / Happy anniversary / Congratulations on [accomplishment]!

7. What’s your favorite memory with [partner’s name]?

8. Thanks for your recommendation to watch [TV show or movie]. I can’t stop marathoning!

9. Can I bring something to dinner tonight?

10. Thinking of buying [partner’s name] one of these two things for his/her birthday! What do you think?

11. I need some career advice, and I really look up to you. Free to give me some tips?

12. What would you like to do together when you visit?

13. I'm thinking of getting us tickets to [event] when I see you next — want to go?

14. I need your style advice! What do you think of this coat/jacket?

15. Happy Mother’s Day — thanks for being like a second mom to me!

Whatever your message says, your SO’s mom will be touched that you thought to reach out to her. Small interactions can go a long way toward building a relationship with someone. With time, you can start to connect and show her just how dedicated you are to being part of her life.