Catching feelings can be intimidating for some, but it doesn't have to be. It's such a fun, exciting time in a blossoming relationship, but it can also come with its own set of concerns. You might not be ready to come right out and say that you've caught the feels, but sweetly flirting via text can go a long way in helping you relax and get to know them better. Fortunately, there are plenty of texts to send when you're catching feelings that can help you be your absolute flirtiest self. Whether you want to see how they feel, ask them out on another date, or just get to know them more, texting them is a great place to start.

In fact, no matter where you are in your relationship — if you've been out on one date or 50 — sending a flirty text is always a good idea. "Texting is one of the best ways of keeping a relationship interesting — you can use it to tease, tempt and flirt while you are apart," dating coach and relationship expert James Preece previously told Elite Daily. "It's a great opportunity to build on your chemistry and get them keen to see you again."

So, if you've caught feelings and aren't quite sure what to do next, sending one of these texts might be just what you need.

Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock

1. I’ve really enjoyed spending time with you lately :)

2. Wanna play a game? What about two truths and a lie?

3. I have a suggestion. How about you let me plan our next date? I have an idea that I think would be really fun.

4. I have to be honest, I think I’m starting to like you a lot.

5. *Send a super cute selfie*

Shutterstock

6. You looked really hot the other night, just thought you should know.

7. Tell me something about you I don’t know.

8. Not to freak you out or anything, but I think I’m really starting to catch feelings for you.

9. Want to go on a double date with my friend and her partner?

10. So, I’ve been thinking a lot about what we should do next time we hang out...and I’ve come to the conclusion that it should definitely involve less clothing, if you know what I mean ;)

11. When can I see you again?

12. *Call them. Yes, really.*

13. Feel like spicing things up? There’s a new restaurant I want to check out, and then I have some new moves I want to try, too.

14. OK, I've been looking at AirBnBs in Colorado, and I think we should get a group together to go!

15. I don't know about you, but I'm like super happy with us right now.

With one of these simple texts, you can hint at your feelings if you aren't quite ready to come right out and say them, set the stage for another date, or just start a brand new conversation. No matter what you do, sending one of these texts might be able to send your crush a clear message: I'm into you.