Keeping the spark alive in a relationship might take an extra bit of effort, but not only is it worthwhile, it can also be a lot of fun. It's really about reminding both yourself and your partner why you’re so hot for each other, and if they're the passionate type, they'll appreciate your effort all the more. One great way to maintain the sexiness is with a little digital dirty talk. Yep, I’m talking about sexts to send your passionate partner that let them know the feeling's oh-so-mutual.

If you’ve never sent a sext before, it can be a little intimidating — but it doesn't have to be. In fact, it can be really healthy for the relationship, so long as both you and your partner are into it. "Dirty talk can help you to explore desires and set boundaries so that you better understand one another," Dr. Jess O’Reilly, host of the @SexWithDrJess Podcast, previously told Elite Daily. The key is to cater to your partner's personality, along with what turns them on and makes them feel wanted. Not sure where to start? No worries, here's some extra-sexy texting inspiration to help light the fire.

1. Hey you. I can’t quite remember what it feels like when you're naked on top of me. Want to come over and remind me?

2. I can’t stop thinking about how amazing you were last night. I’m getting so turned on just thinking about it.

3. Psst. I want you inside me.

4. Hey babe, I’m about to go hop in the shower... and think of you. 😉

5. Hi, [your name] here! Just contacting you about setting up a dick appointment for later tonight. Are you available?

6. Just ran a hot bubble bath. Hurry up and get over before the water gets cold!

7. I just bought some new massage oil. I hope you're ready to be rubbed down from head to toe... and especially everywhere in between.

8. I can’t stop thinking about your lips. How they look and especially how they feel. I just want to kiss you for hours.

9. I love how you look into my eyes while we make love. I've never felt so connected to someone before.

10. OMG! I want you so bad right now. Remember that time that time we [sexy memory]. Let’s do that again tonight.

11. I can think of about 10 things I want to do to you right now, but I'm not sure I'm gonna last 'til you get here. So hurry up!

12. The only thing I want right now is your sexy body in my bed.

13. So I just had a little, ahem, self portrait sesh. Wanna see?

14. Nothing compares to the way you feel. I've tried lots of things and they're just making me hotter for the real deal. I'm ready for it right now!

15. I'm so turned on right now thinking of all the things I want to do to you. They're almost too dirty to say over text. But maybe if you asked nicely. 😈

Some things you do to keep your relationship happy and healthy have more of a long-term effect. Sexting, however, tends to elicit a more, ahem, immediate response. So, send away and get ready to reap the rewards. Warning: passion ahead.

Experts cited:

Dr. Jess O’Reilly, host of the @SexWithDrJess Podcast