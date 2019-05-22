Footwear can be so expensive, especially when it comes to sneakers and formal styles. If you're in need of some new kicks but don't want to drop an arm and a leg on them, check out the shoes on Walmart.com. I know, I know — Walmart? Really? Trust me when I say that the retailer has seriously improved their footwear offerings as of late and will have at least a few styles that you'll fall in love with. The best part is that they're going to be about half as expensive as similar styles on the market that you might normally shop, which is a good excuse to snag two pairs — right?

From glitter flecked platform jellies that will make your inner '90s babe scream to uber trendy chunky dad sneakers to heels fit for any spring wedding you might be attending, Walmart's selection is as surprising as it is varied. No matter what occasion you're shopping for or what your aesthetic is, there will be something that will catch your eye. Scroll down for 15 of my favorite styles from the retailer and see for yourself.

Slip N' Slides

Blog44 by Bamboo, Slip On Mule Slippers $24 | Walmart Buy Now

These snakeskin slides are the ultimate office-to-nick shoe thanks to their refined silhouette and luxe animal print material.

Sneak Attack

Time and Tru Women's Court Shoe $13 | Walmart Buy Now

Because everyone needs that standard pair of white sneakers in their wardrobe.

For A Rainy Day

Unisex Rubber Rain Boots $14 | Walmart Buy Now

Who needs Hunter boots when you've got these guys, which retail for $14 and boasts treads chunky enough to dominate any kind of weather?

Buckle Up

Time and Tru Women Time And Tru Footbed Slide $15 | Walmart Buy Now

These sandals look comfy AF and boast a cool, unexpected criss-cross strap design.

Geek Chic

Women's Avia Athletic Sneaker $18 | Walmart Buy Now

Chunky dad sneakers are still having a moment and yes, Walmart is in on the trend too! This pair boasts thick treaded soles and some subtle perforated details for an especially cool effect.

Flat Out

Melrose Ave Women's Good To Go Vegan Sandal $28 | Walmart Buy Now

Camel sandals are great to have in your warm weather closet seeing as they pair excellently with floral prints and pastels.

Block Party

Women's Circus by Sam Edelman Oleana Ankle Strap Block Heels $45.50 | Walmart Buy Now

A simple black heel that will go with anything.

Sporty Spice

Athletic Works Women's Mesh Walker Shoe $15 | Walmart Buy Now

Way cheaper than Nike's, with an equally cool look.

The Braided Bunch

Women Big Buddha Woven Peep Toe $16.41 | Walmart Buy Now

This heel is another style that's perfect for spring thanks to its camel tone and airy woven design.

Electric Slides

SNJ Women's Double Strap Genuine Leather Footbed Insole Flat Sandals $28 | Walmart Buy Now

This sandal was once a favorite among hipster and mountain types but now, it's gone mainstream. Slip into a pair of them and you'll immediately understand why. Comfort is key!

Mellow Yellow

Women's Aerosoles High Alert Slide Sandal $80 | Walmart Buy Now

All shades of yellow are trending this spring and summer so why not wear one on your feet? These heeled mules pack a bright punch and an elegant silhouette.

All Tied Up

Faded Glory Women's Ghilly Sandal $9.50 | Walmart Buy Now

These are great for anyone who likes the gladiator sandal trend but doesn't want their entire lower leg caged in.

Wild Things

Brinley Co. Womens Double Buckle Flat Sandal $25 | Walmart Buy Now

So you can wear leopard from head to toe.

Level Up

Womens Wedge Flatform Sandals Summer Open Toe Espadrilles Beach Shoes Slippers $18.40 | Walmart Buy Now

These platform espadrille sandals are sure to elevate any look.

Jelly Time

Nature Breeze caged Jelly Platform Women's Sandals in Black $12 | Walmart Buy Now

Is your pre-teen self screaming or what?