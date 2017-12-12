15 Meditation Gift Ideas For The Person Who Desperately Needs Some Zen In Their Life

'Tis the season of giving, and that means carefully picking out just the right gift for each of the amazing people in your life. With mindfulness and meditation quickly taking the spotlight with their list of extensive health benefits, you might notice a couple of your friends really trying to include a daily meditation practice in their hectic routines. That's why having a few meditation gift ideas up your sleeve when Christmas and Hanukkah roll around will totally help you slay the gift-giving game this year.

Including meditation in your daily routine, even if it's just for a few minutes, is proven to decrease anxiety and stress, improve focus and productivity, and help you become better equipped to deal with difficult situations that arise in everyday life. Honestly, with all of that in mind, it shouldn't surprise you to learn that one of your friends is thinking about trying meditation in her own life. What better way to help her out than to get her practice started with a couple of awesome gifts?

When you start shopping, and you just can't seem to decide what to get for your most peaceful pal, here are 15 ideas that they'll absolutely adore.

1 Chakra Healing Crystals To Align And Cleanse Yoga Outlet Energy Muse Chakra Healing Stones, $17.95, Yoga Outlet This little baggie contains seven healing stones that correlate with each chakra (the centers of energy in the body). The colorful stones include smoky quartz, carnelian, citrine, aventurine, sodalite, and quartz crystal, all of which aid in balancing, aligning, and cleansing each chakra. Your friend will absolutely swoon over these bad boys.

2 An Essential Oil Set To Set The Mood For Meditation Amazon Aromatherapy Top 6 100% Pure Therapeutic Grade Basic Sampler, $13.95, Amazon Meditation and essential oils basically go hand-in-hand because of the rejuvenating, detoxifying, and relaxing properties that different oils hold. Giving your pal this pack of six pure essential oils will be just what she needs to complement her practice. Just a few drops can go a long way!

3 A Himalayan Salt Lamp To Soothe The Soul Amazon Himalayan Salt Lamp, $27.99, Amazon Himalayan salt lamps aren't just super beautiful to look at; they're also said to boost blood flow, increase levels of serotonin in the brain, and improve your shut-eye at night. Gift of the year up in here.

4 Mala Beads To Calm Mental Chatter Yoga Outlet Mala Collective Meditate Traditional Japa Mala Necklace, $34, Yoga Outlet Mala beads are said to increase clarity and awareness, while calming the body and expelling negative thoughts — a perfect recipe for a soothing session of meditation, wouldn't you say?

5 A Meditation Cushion To Stay Comfy AF Yoga Outlet Hugger Mugger Zafu Meditation Yoga Cushion, $39.94, Yoga Outlet While it's true that you can meditate on essentially any surface you want, having a comfy cushion for your butt certainly never hurt anyone, amirite Your BFF will love the support that this baby offers.

6 A Safe And Soothing LED Candle Amazon Gideon 9 Inch Flameless LED Candle, $27.99, Amazon Personally, I don't trust myself around actual candles (especially when my eyes are closed in meditation), which is why I would opt to get this pretty LED light for just about anyone. The clumsiness is real, and this gift is safe, yet serene.

7 Mineral Mugs To Heal And Restore Uncommon Goods Healing Stone Mugs, $22, Uncommon Goods With these beautiful mugs, you'll literally be drinking in the power of healing stones with each sip. The artist behind these beautiful products infuses each mug with various minerals during the firing process, and the result is nothing short of whimsical, not to mention totally unique.

9 Palo Santo For Purification And A Fresh Start Yoga Outlet Palo Santo Incense Sticks, $9.95, Yoga Outlet Palo santo is an ancient form of holy wood that is used to cleanse spaces and rid them of negative energy. Simply lighting just one of the sticks in this bundle will make everything feel purified and renewed, creating the perfect environment for calm and clear meditation.

10 A Namaste Wall Plaque That's Cute AF Yoga Outlet Yak & Yeti Namaste Wall Plaque, $24.95, Yoga Outlet This playful plaque will be the cutest addition to a new meditator's space, and it'll remind her to find her way to that comfy cushion each and every day for some deep breathing and positive affirmations.

11 Lavender Eye Pillows That Feel Like Heaven Amazon Namaste Yoga Lavender Eye Pillow - Purple - Set of 4, $19.99, Amazon Whether your giftee is doing a meditation practice lying down, or she simply wants to relax afterward and fall into a blissful slumber, these lavender eye pillows are a must for your mindful friend.

12 Hand-Dipped Incense For A Deliciously Scented Meditation Space Amazon Sensari Hand-Dipped Incense & Burner Gift Set, $23.97, Amazon From sandalwood, to patchouli, to sage, the scents of these delicate incense sticks are simply unbeatable, and they're sure to go hand-in-hand with a newfound daily mediation practice.

13 A Diffuser To Take Essential Oils To The Next Level Amazon YUNSTORES Essential Oil Diffuser, $42.98, Amazon If your giftee has a growing collection of essential oils, a diffuser is the most amazing gift to help her create a subtle mist of all her favorite scents.

14 Some Light Reading To Feed The Mind Amazon Zen and the Art of Happiness Deluxe Gift Edition, $14.95, Amazon Allow Chris Prentiss to teach your mindful giftee a thing or two about how to think and manage your emotions so that your thoughts can help you cultivate complete happiness in every aspect of life. Best stocking stuffer ever, amirite?