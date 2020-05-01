15 Loving Texts To Send Your Partner If You're Apart During Coronavirus

Being away from the person you love is never easy, but with the coronavirus pandemic in full swing, distance can be even scarier than normal. During tough times, letting your partner know you're thinking about them can help ensure you both feel supported during this stressful uncertainty. For anyone who might be running out of comforting and reassuring words, here are some loving texts to send your partner during coronavirus that'll help brighten their day.

1. Hey angel. I woke up thinking about how much I love you. Even though we're not together right now, I just want you to know that you're always on my mind.

2. Goodnight, babe! I wish I was there to watch you fall asleep.

3. Hey babe, everything that's going on has been an important reminder that we should never take life for granted. And I feel so lucky that we found each other. Thank you for being you.❤️

4. In bed cuddling our family dog wishing you were here to complete our cuddle sandwich. Missing you!

5. Another day spent on the couch watching TV and thinking about how much better this would all be if we were together. But, no matter what, I love you so much.

6. Being away from you has been so hard. But I just wanted to let you know that I haven't stopped thinking about you and I can't wait to kiss you ASAP.

7. FYI: You're my favorite person on the 🌍.

8. Just checking in on you, sending you a million kisses through the ☎️ 💕.

9. I know things aren't great right now, but I just want you to know that you're the GOAT. I'm so grateful for our love.

10. Hey babe, just so you know, if we were on The Bachelor instead of in quarantine, you would definitely get my final 🌹.

Shutterstock

11. Is it weird if we video chat and dance together? I'm really missing our fun nights out.

12. When this is all over, all I want is to have dinner at [insert your favorite date night spot] and cuddle up while watching [insert your favorite couple show]. Soon!

13. Hi babe, I was thinking we should plan a dinner date via video chat. I miss seeing your beautiful face.

14. Hey my little quarantined cutie! Wish you were here. What are you up to today?

15. Hi sweetie, sending you all of my love.

Now, more than ever, letting the people you love know how much they mean to you is so important. Sending your partner sweet messages throughout the day is a great way to help you both stay positive in the coming days, weeks, and months.