15 “Good Morning” Texts Your Taurus Partner Will Love To Wake Up To

Unless you're one of those lucky few who's a true morning person, waking up can be rough. But there are a few things that can help sweeten those first few minutes, like the smell of fresh coffee brewing, the sound of bacon crackling, and, perhaps best of all, seeing that you have a message on your phone from your favorite person wishing you good morning. While every sign in the zodiac can appreciate a thoughtful text to kick off their day, Venus-ruled Taurus would argue they enjoy them most. So, having a few “good morning” texts for your Taurus partner handy will make their day, literally.

For Taurus, having a stable, reliable partner who truly values the relationship is everything. And they appreciate all the small gestures that let them know the two of you are on the same page. This is why sending them a message in the morning wishing them a great day resonates so powerfully with this sign. So, if you want to make your Taurus partner's day from the moment they open their eyes, let them know they're the first thing on your mind with a sweet good morning text. And bonus points if you can cater it to the ways that Taurus feels the most seen and loved, by leaning into their sensual side, showing appreciation, or simply letting them know just how attractive you find them. If you're not sure what to say (hey, it's early in the morning and not everyone is a morning person, OK?) here's some inspiration to help get you started.

Texts That Embrace Taurus’ Sensual Side.

1. Good morning, babe! I wish I was there with you for some morning snuggles.

2. I just woke up from a dream about you. Now all I can think about is how much I want to kiss your face.

3. Hey cutie, I hope you slept well… want to come over and sleep in a little more with me? You can be the little spoon.

4. My bed may be cozy this morning, but it just feels so empty without you in it. Let’s correct that ASAP!

5. Good morning to the best big spoon ever. I can’t wait to feel your arms around me again soon!

Texts To Show You Appreciate Them.

6. Good morning! How did you sleep, cutie?

7. Good morning! I can’t wait until I can wake up next to you again.

8. Every day you’re in my life is a blessing. But still wouldn’t mind hitting snooze a few more times. How’d you sleep?

9. I'm so grateful you're in my life. I hope your day is amazing.

10. Good morning to the person of my dreams — literally!

Texts That Let Them Know How Attracted You Are To Them.

11. Good morning cutie! I was just remembering how adorable your bedhead is, LOL!

12. Good morning, gorgeous. Here’s a little something to help get you going. [Send a sexy pic]

13. Mmm, this bed is so warm, but it would be a lot hotter with you in it. Good morning, gorgeous.

14. Good morning, babe. I’m not going to lie, I kinda wish we were having morning sex right now.

15. Hey cutie, hope you got some great sleep, not that you need any beauty rest, because… d*mn.

At the end of the day — or the beginning, in this case — Taurus just wants to feel the love and to know their partner is 100 percent in it with them. And nothing says that your partner and the love you share are a priority like starting the day off by letting them know just how you feel.