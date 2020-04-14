15 Engagement Rings Like Jessica Clarke’s That Won’t Break The Bank

Ben Higgins might not have gotten happily ever after he was seeking on his season of The Bachelor, but, as it turned out, his true fairytale romance was waiting just around the corner with his now-fiancée Jessica Clark. After months of Higgins dropping hints that a proposal might be coming soon, Clarke shared her good news on Instagram with photos of Higgins on one knee, popping the question. The only thing you might want more than a love story like theirs is an engagement ring like Jessica Clarke’s, because, wow, Higgins really did that.

According to ET News, Higgins had the ring custom made with the help of Gnat Jewelers in Denver, Colorado. It was based on the description Clarke had given him and her mother of what her dream ring would look like. The result was a stunning three-stone ring featuring an estimated 2.5 carat oval diamond, flanked by two half moon shaped diamonds and set in a yellow gold band. The ring is absolutely gorgeous, and Kathryn Money, SVP of merchandising and retail expansion for Brilliant Earth, estimated its value as being between $30,000 and $50,000. Not only is the style of ring eye catching, to say the least, but it’s also meaningful. According to Jewelry Wise, the three stones in the setting symbolize “past, present, and future” or “friendship, love, and fidelity," both beautiful sentiments for a couple embracing a lifelong commitment.

Since Clarke’s ring is custom made, you won’t be able to find one exactly like it for sale anywhere. However, if you're in the market for an engagement ring and want something similar, there are lots of amazing options available. Here are some three-stone engagement rings that are similar in style, but will fit just about any budget.

1. Moissanite Engagement Ring Moissanite Engagement Ring Moissanite Ring Oval 3 Stone Forever One Diamond Alternative Custom Wedding Ring $2,060 | Etsy.com See on Etsy One way to lower the price tag of an engagement ring without sacrificing any glitz is to opt for Moissanite over a diamond. Like diamond, Moissanite is a naturally occurring clear gemstone. It is almost as hard as diamond, and maintains its clarity and sparkle, making it an ideal alternative for an engagement ring. This Moissanite ring features a 1.5 carat oval cut stone, surrounded by two half moons. It's available in white, yellow, and rose gold, as well as platinum palladium.

2. Oval Moissanite Engagement Ring Set Oval Moissanite Engagement ring set vintage Art deco engagement ring white gold three stone Pear shaped wedding anniversary gift for women $889 $711.20 | Etsy.com See on Etsy While it remains to be seen if Clarke’s ring has a matching wedding band this gorgeous Art Deco inspired set does, and together they are stunning.

3. Blush Sapphire Engagement Ring Blush sapphire engagement ring. Light peach pink sapphire 3.4ct oval diamond ring 14k Rose gold. Campari Engagement ring by Eidelprecious $2,200 | Etsy.com See on Etsy There’s no rule that says engagement rings need to feature a white gemstone, so why not mix it up with a gorgeous light peach pink sapphire? This oval sapphire is flanked by a Campari setting featuring two round and one pair of diamonds on each side.

4. Endless Days Oval Cut Endless Days Oval Cut Engagement Ring $895 $716 | Diamond Nexus See on Diamond Nexus If you love diamonds but don’t want the cost, or have concerns about ethical sourcing, consider a lab-created diamond. This ring features an oval cut center diamond between two baguette cut diamond accents.

5. Oval Yellow Sapphire & Diamond Fine 14k Two Tone Gold 1.95ctw GIA Certified Oval Yellow Sapphire & Diamond 3 Stone Engagement or Promise Ring $2,989 $2,463.30 | Etsy.com See on Etsy For fans of canary diamonds, yellow sapphires are a gorgeous alternative at a fraction of the cost. This three-stone ring features a 1.95 carat oval brilliant cut sapphire between two diamonds.

6. Erica Ring erica ring - 2 carat oval moissanite engagement ring $1,810 | Etsy.com See on Etsy This dazzlingly three-stone ring features a 2 carat oval cut Moissanite stone, flanked by two pear cut Moissanite gems.

7. Jessica Ring Jessica Three Stone Engagement Ring $0 | Miadonna See on Miadonna This is a great setting to create the three-stone ring of your dreams. Two lab-created pear shaped diamonds flank a basket setting to add the oval stone of your choosing.

8. White Gold Oval & Pear Cut Moissanite Ring Moissanite Engagement Ring White Gold Oval & Pear Cut 3 Stone Engagement Ring Vintage Wedding Promise Bridal Anniversary Gift For Women $599.99 | Etsy.com See on Etsy This ring features a 3 carat Moissanite stone paired with two pear cut gems.

9. Oval Cut Moonstone Engagement Ring Oval cut Moonstone engagement ring Unique Three stone engagement ring Simple Diamond wedding Bridal Promise Anniversary Gift for women $438 $350.40 | Etsy.com See on Etsy Looking for something a little more unique? Consider moonstone in place of a diamond with this handmade and eye-catching option.

10. Lab-Created Sapphire Opera Lab Diamond Ring Lab Created Sapphire Opera Lab Diamond Ring $3,240 | Brilliant Earth See on Brilliant Earth Diamonds aren’t the only lab-created gemstone options. If you want an ethically sourced stone, but would prefer a pop of color, this peach sapphire is the one to say “yes” to.

11. White Sapphire Ring White Sapphire Ring - Oval 1.05 Ct. - 14K Rose Gold $1,994.65 | The Natural Sapphire Company See On The Natural Sapphire Company This 1.05 carat white sapphire stone is accented by two pear cut stones and is 100% glamour.

12. Oval Morganite and Diamond Accent Three-Stone Ring Oval Morganite and Diamond Accent Three Stone with Tri-Sides Ring in 10K Rose Gold $630 $349.99 | Zales Outlet See on Zales Outlet This stunning ring features three soft pink Morganite stones in a rose gold setting.

13. Annello by Kobelli Annello by Kobelli 14k Gold 4 Carats TGW Oval Moissanite Three Stone X-Prong Trellis Bold Engagement Ring (HI/VS) - 7 - Yellow $1,395.49 $1,255.94 | Overstock.com See on Overstock This three-stone Moissanite ring is classic and elegant, and worth wearing for a lifetime.

14. Herkimer Diamond Engagement Ring Herkimer Diamond Engagement Ring, Engagement Ring, Unique Promise Ring, March Birthstone Jewelry, Emerald Cut Gemstone Ring, Ethical Jewelry $235 | Etsy.com See on Etsy This ring features a center diamond ethically sourced from a mine in upstate NY, which is flanked by two aquamarines from New Hampshire.