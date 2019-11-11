15 Clever Jokes To Text Your Partner That'll Make Them Laugh

If you're not sharing at least one belly laugh with your bae per day, it's time to start coming up with some clever jokes to text your partner. Apart from the fact that having something to laugh about (even if it's silly) feels great, infusing humor into your relationship can help strengthen the connection between you and your SO. Relationship Psychotherapist Dr. Fran Walfish previously told Elite Daily why establishing a "shared mutual sense of humor" is more important than you might think. "It is part of the glue that bonds partners together as a couple," said Dr. Walfish.

To ensure your number one gets their daily dose of giggles, try messaging them one of these cute quips.

1. "What do you call an iPhone that isn’t kidding around? Dead Siri-ous"

2. "What do you call a pig that does karate? A pork chop."

3. "Autocorrect has become my worst enema."

4. "I'm reading an antigravity book. It's impossible to put down!"

5. "What kind of cheese doesn't belong to you? Nacho cheese!"

6. "What concert only costs 45 cents? 50 Cent and Nickleback."

7. "Always remember — you're unique. Just like everyone else."

8. "What do you do if you see a spaceman? Park in it, man."

9. "What did the digital clock say to its mom? Look ma! No hands!"

Shutterstock

10. "What do you call an alligator wearing a vest? In-vest-igator."

11. "Today a man knocked on my door and asked for a small donation towards the local swimming pool. I gave him a glass of water."

12. "I am a nobody, nobody is perfect, therefore I am perfect."

13. "Why can’t you trust an atom? Because they make up literally everything."

14. "How do fish get high? Seaweed."

15. "I never wanted to believe that my Dad was stealing from his job as a road worker. But when I got home, all the signs were there."

Texting bae a funny joke (even if it's a little corny) is a surefire way to put a smile on their face. The next time you're looking for a quick way to brighten their day, don't hesitate to pull one of these jokes out of your back pocket.