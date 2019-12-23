There is a reason why the holiday season is the most perfect time of year for movies. When it's cold outside, you're stuffed full of amazing food, and you're just hanging out with your family, turning on a movie is practically a no-brainer. What does take some thought is which festive flick to choose. Thankfully, every holiday movie you could want is available at your fingertips, and these Christmas movies on Amazon Prime Video in 2019 are the perfect suggestions to help find a movie your whole family will agree on.

Whether you want a holiday-themed movie that will make you laugh, cry, or feel all warm and tingly inside, Amazon Prime Video will be your go-to spot for the last few days of 2019. The most important thing to note when you're finding the perfect holiday movie on Amazon is which movies are available to stream free with a Prime membership, and which ones will require you to pay a few bucks to either rent or purchase. The list below includes a few selections that are free with Prime, followed by a bunch of classics that you can rent for $3.99 or buy for $7.99.

Holiday Movies Free With A Prime Subscription

There's a reason that James Stewart's 1946 movie about a down-on-his-luck banker who sees how much his life has positively affected everyone in his town is considered the quintessential holiday movie. The feel-good flick is always the perfect choice for the family at the end of the year, and it's available for free on Amazon Prime.

YouTube

If you are looking for a much more modern holiday flick rather than a classic, it's hard to find a more wildly original Christmas movie than 2017's Anna And The Apocalypse, which is available free for anyone with a Prime account. The brash, irreverent mixture of genres that sound so wrong on paper (a Christmas/zombie apocalypse/musical movie) actually come together to make an unforgettable Christmas adventure.

While it is probably not the best choice for kids, Bad Santa is definitely a good time for a family that is old enough to really enjoy it. The R-rated Billy Bob Thornton comedy is available for free for anyone with an Amazon Prime subscription.

Holiday Movies You Can Rent For $3.99 Or Buy For $7.99

When it comes to modern holiday classics, nothing is as ubiquitous as Love Actually. The 2003 Christmas movie stars just about every British actor working in the 2000s, and includes just as many warm, romantic storylines. The seasonal favorite is available to rent on Amazon Prime and is perfect for any gathering of family or friends.

For the perfect Christmas rom-com, look no further than 2006's The Holiday. The story of a Los Angeles executive trading places with a cottage-dwelling columnist for the holidays is the perfect blend of humor, romance, and holiday cheer.

New Line Cinema

For a guaranteed laugh, Elf is the funniest Christmas comedy for your money. Not only is it sure to be a hit for the kids, but even adults will find themselves cracking up at Will Ferrell's hyper-energetic antics as the eternally upbeat Buddy the Elf.

Never has a screaming face been more iconic than Macauley Culkin's on the poster for Home Alone. The comedy not only plays out every kid's dream — getting to do whatever you want with no parents around to stop you — but also delivers hilarious hijinks and a ton of holiday cheer in the end.

Kids may not enjoy this more grown-up family drama as much as the other selections on this list, but for adults seeking a complex, dramatic holiday flick, The Family Stone is the perfect choice. The tense drama is all about a son bringing his girlfriend home for the holidays... except the rest of the family isn't super receptive of her. Things only get more complicated from there.

Dr. Seuss' classic Christmas fable came to life like never before in 2000 thanks to Jim Carrey going completely green. The holly-jolly tale of the Grinch and the Whos is a beloved Christmas classic, as is this over-the-top hilarious live-action interpretation.

Queen Latifah's 2006 Christmas dramedy may not be the best-known movie on this list, but it is one that I fully recommend checking out if you have not seen it before and want to watch something new this holiday season. The movie is all about a woman living up what she believes to be her last days by celebrating Christmastime in Prague, and it combines some truly hilarious and also incredibly heartfelt moments.

Another modern Christmas classic, A Christmas Story is one of those movies that pretty much everyone winds up seeing at least part of every holiday season. The '80s comedy is always a great pick for any family looking for a laugh, and it's available to rent on Amazon Prime if it's not already marathoning on some cable network when you decide you want to watch it.

Disney

Everything's better with puppets, and that includes Charles Dickens' classic Christmas tale. The 1992 retelling of the beloved holiday ghost story is many people's favorite version of it, adding humor, music, and adorable puppetry to the famous tale of Ebenezer Scrooge.

Watching Tim Allen magically transform into Santa Claus has been a Christmas tradition for some families since The Santa Clause came out in 1994. The original movie, along with its two sequels The Santa Clause 2 and Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause, is available on Amazon Prime to rent or buy.

The Griswold family's endlessly chaotic vacations are the stuff of movie legend, and the Christmas installment in the film series puts a particularly festive spin on things. Families looking for a laugh this holiday season can buy or rent National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation on Amazon Prime.

For a lot of modern families, the holiday season involves a lot of moving around to see every member of an extended family. That's at the center of 2008's Four Christmases, in which Vince Vaughn and Reese Witherspoon's characters have to run around the city to visit each of their divorced parents. Naturally, holiday hijinks ensue.