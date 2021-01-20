Few shows have a series finale quite as, well, final as Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina — it was, ahem, troubling. But finale aside, CAOS was a wild (and often beautiful) ride along the way. It was full of witchy fun, sassy one-liners, and even some pretty spicy romance. And while Sabrina and Nick aren't exactly couples goals, no one can blame you for stanning them until the end because their chemistry was undeniable. One thing is certain: Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina quotes for couple pictures on Instagram are going to be (hell)fire on your grid.

Whether you're going for a vibe that's a little cheeky, dark, subversive, or even a full-on sappy and romantic, this series has a caption-worthy quote for every mood. Plus, they'll add just that little bit of extra magic to any couple's pics, so all your followers can't help but be spellbound. It's time to summon up your IG and give these captions a go.

1. "And that is how you trap a demon." — Zelda

2. "There’s no flying in my life without you, Sabrina Spellman." — Harvey

3."You were fearless, and I fell hard." — Nick

4."He loves me. He knows who I am, and he loves me." — Sabrina

5. "You loved me for who I was... all of me." — Roz

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina/Netflix

6. "Maybe it's selfish of me, but I don't care about the world. I care about you." — Nick

7. "I love you, Spellman. You taught me how to love." — Nick

8. "You're always there to catch me." — Sabrina

9. "The weight of the world on your shoulders? You don't have to bear it alone." — Nick

10. "Being here with you, getting to see this other side of you... It's more magical than anything at the academy." — Nick

11."I'm here for you, 'Brina. Always. You know that." — Harvey

12. "I didn't know what I was doing, just that I really liked him." — Roz

13. “He said that his dream was that my dream came true.” — Harvey

14. “The witches are coming.” — Diana

15. "Sabrina Spellman, we're endgame." — Nick