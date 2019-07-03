When it comes to seasonal dressing, there are some pieces of clothing that are non-negotiables. In the fall, it's chunky knit sweaters; in the winter, it's uber warm coats; in the spring, it's anything floral; and in the summer, it's breezy long dresses. There's something about putting on an ankle-grazing style and stepping out into the sun that feels glamorous yet effortless, so if you don't already have an airy maxi or two in your closet that needs to change stat.

Whether your look skews more Cali boho or sleek and modern, there'll be a long dress that you'll love. From florals and tie dye to gingham and monochromatic, the print and color iterations they come in are endless. Choose one with ruffles and bows for something that skews sweeter or opt for an option with a low back or cheeky cutout for something that'll transition from day to night in a cinch. Below, check out 15 of the cutest maxi dresses that are currently on the market and pick a few to add to your wardrobe. Your summer style will thank you.

Tiers Of Joy

Floral Tiered Midaxi Dress $100 | Topshop

There's nothing more sartorially romantic than a flowy tiered skirt, except for maybe a floy tiered skirt paired with a ditsy floral print and elegant bow neckline.

Coming Up Daisies

Carina Dress Es $218 | Reformation

I love a red floral dress paired with gold hoops and white sneakers, and this style is one of my favorites of the season yet.

Blue Crush

Yvette Maxi Dress $108 | Free People

Aren't one to wear a lot of prints? Then this gorgeous blue dress is for you. Featuring cascading ruffles that look like little waves as well as a cutout on the bodice, it's a total stunner.

Planet Orange

Neon Rose Plus button front maxi dress in broderie $72 | ASOS

A dress as bright as summer! The matching buttons and slightly puffed sleeves make this dress beyond charming.

Knotty And Nice

KATHERINE SIDE TIE KNOT DRESS - PERIWINKLE $120 | Universal Standard

Periwinkle is one of the most underrated colors — doesn't just looking at it make you feel a little magical? This dress featuring a side knot is sleek but also boasts a cool asymmetrical intrigue.

In Bloom

She's A Waterfall Maxi Dress Free People brand: Free People $77 | Revolve

Need I even say anything? This dress is a total knockout.

Bohemian Dreams

Boho printed dress $130 | Mango

An easy style to wear every single day. It'll pair with pretty much any style of shoe thanks to its neutral color palette.

Groovy Baby

Tie Dye Midi Slip Dress $129 | & Other Stories

Tie dye, but in a thoroughly modern way. There's no breezier style than a slip dress, so when temps reach 85 degrees or up this would make for a great your go-to look.

Flower Power

Song of Summer Maxi Dress $148 | Free People

I love it when a dress combines two different floral prints and this one does it perfectly. It's long, it's flowy, it's sweet — it's my dream.

Checks, Please

Calista Dress Es $198 | The Reformation

Gingham is such a fresh and iconic print, and I love that this wrap dress champions it in oversize form.

Mix Master

ASOS DESIGN Curve plunge tea maxi dress with pep hem in mixed print $72 | ASOS

Are you a bold dresser? Do you like '80s style influences? Then this dress was meant for you. Featuring two retro prints that shouldn't go together but do, it embodies print mixing at its best.

Neutral Territory

TEXTURED DRESS $50 | Zara

Simple, straightforward, and stylish AF.

Jungle Boogie

Belt midi dress $150 | Mango

A new way to do animal print! Covered in little leopards, this dress is the cat's meow.

Sunny Disposition

ONE by AUGUSTE Olsen Bella Maxi Dress $185 | Shopbop

If you haven't already heard, yellow is trending for summer — hop on the look with this beautiful vintage-inspired dress.

Gridlocked

Neon Rose Plus maxi tea dress with puff sleeves in bold check $67 | ASOS

Proof that plaid can indeed be rocked during summer.