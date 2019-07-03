If 2017 was the year of millennial pink and 2018 the year of lilac, 2019 is poised to be the year of lemon. Yellow clothing and accessories have been absolutely everywhere as of late, from high fashion runways to fast fashion racks to the grids of influencers and beyond. Seeing as it's a hue that doesn't often get such widespread love, I am so here for it. Whether you like it or not, summer style is taking on a very sunny disposition, so get ready to infuse your wardrobe with all kinds of bright and cheery pieces.

Gucci, Self-Portrait, Balenciaga, Kate Spade New York, Adeam, Brandon Maxwell, and Givenchy were just a handful of the brands who championed yellow in their spring 2019 collections, sending looks down their runways saturated with the hue from head to toe. Head to Zara, Mango, and Urban Outfitters and you'll likely notice their racks are also laden with the color. If you've caved to the notion that yellow is the hardest color to wear, forget it — thanks to the fact that it comes in a range of shades that skew from rich marigold to pale butter, there will be one that will make you feel all kinds of confident. Check out some of the best yellow pieces on the market below and choose your statement piece.

Walking On Sunshine

Strappy Square Toe Heeled Sandals $129 | & Other Stories Buy Now

The prettiest pale yellow shoes there ever were! These can be dressed up or down in a breeze and are at once subtle yet statement-making.

Ruffled Up

Off the Shoulder Ruffle Dress $90 | Eloquii Buy Now

Marigold yellow is such a gorgeous and summery hue and it looks even better when paired with ruffles.

Lemon Head

Resin pendant earrings $13 | Mango Buy Now

Fruit prints and charms are huge this summer, so why not nail two trends in one with these playful lemon earrings?

Mellow Out

Yellow Crop Jeans $41 | Topshop Buy Now

Why not try replacing your favorite blue denim cropped flares with these yellow ones? Pair them with a white graphic tee and either white sneakers or black boots and you've got yourself a casual cool outfit to wear all weekend long.

Missing Links

SEATTLE Rope Tote Bag $52 | Topshop Buy Now

How rad is this bag? Made of rope that's been woven into an interlocking chain design, its color is the least shocking thing about it.

Fine Lines

Striped Celine One-Piece Swimsuit $98 | Free People Buy Now

This monokini boasts a cool asymmetrical cutout and subtle striped print, and its color scheme looks ace against aquamarine pool water. It's basically an Insta shot waiting to happen.

Skort The Issue

RUFFLED SKORT $40 | Zara Buy Now

While I love mini skirts, they can sometimes be uncomfortable to wear because you're always worrying about whether or not they're riding up or are too short. This skort solves that problem and boasts playful frills to boot.

PJ Party

Pocket striped shirt $46 | Violeta by Mango Buy Now

A pajama-like shirt that's acceptable 24/7? I'm sold.

For The Frill Of It

Clarice Top $128 | Reformation Buy Now

Thanks to its corset-like design and mini ruffle detailing, this top toes the line between sexy and sweet.

Push My Buttons

Let's Get Button-Down to Business Plus Midi Skirt $22.40 | Nasty Gal Buy Now

Everyone needs a classic A-line midi skirt.

Frame Of Mind

Ojai Slim Oval Sunglasses $10 | Urban Outfitters Buy Now

Forget about rose colored glasses — yellow is where it's at.

Bright Idea

Bershka + PANTONE cut-out T-shirt $13 | Bershka Buy Now

Neons are also trending for summer, meaning this neon yellow top is doubly in.

Pleats, Please

Pleated Midi Skirt $62 | & Other Stories Buy Now

Just looking at this slinky pleated skirt makes me want to dance.

Go With The Flowy

I Need To Know Shiny Maxi Dress $120 | Free People Buy Now

This romantic dress boasts a yellow as soft as its silhouette. Dreamy AF!

Relaxed Fit

Printed cotton blouse $56 | Mango Buy Now

When I look at this I think of buttered popcorn so yeah, I need it.