14 Tweets About Dating A Scorpio That Capture All The Complexity Of This Sign

Is dating a Scorpio easy? No, not always. But the best things in life don't tend to be easy. As a Scorpio, I can attest that people born between Oct. 23 and Nov. 22 are known for being a little jealous, a bit sensitive, and just a touch dramatic. Those born under the sign of Scorpio also have a reputation for being loyal AF, full of passion, and incredible in bed. Scorpios are complicated, and dating one can be a wild ride — at least, according to these hilarious tweets about dating a Scorpio, which capture all the good, the bad, and the ugly parts about wooing this water sign.

Scorpios get a bum rap on Twitter, and I don't really understand why. I mean, just because I overanalyze everything and hold grudges until the end of time doesn't mean I'm difficult to date. If anything, I keep life exciting (as long as you're down with secrecy and moodiness). Despite a Scorpio's more difficult tendencies, this sign truly does make for a committed and compassionate partner if you're willing to take the time to earn their trust. Whether you're up for the challenge or not, these tweets might help you understand what dating a Scorpio is like.

They May Lead You On At First I wouldn't say that Scorpios are players exactly — they just like to flirt with everyone. And then give everyone their number. And then never call a single one of them.

They Go From 0 To 100 Without Warning Scorpios have exactly two moods: totally into it or totally over it. If they want to date you, they'll dedicate themselves wholeheartedly into making it happen. If they don't, then you basically don't exist to them.

They're Cautious When Approaching New Relationships It doesn't matter if a Scorpio has never been hurt before — this sign is skeptical and not quick to trust. You have to earn that trust, and it's going to take a while, so I hope you're feeling patient.

They're A Little Inconsistent TBH, you're more likely to receive a text from a Scorpio saying, "U up?" then a text inviting you on a date. And it may take them a while to respond to your texts. Don't be offended — Scorpios simply like to maintain an aura of mystery.

They Struggle To Keep Their Impulses In Check Just because a Scorpio wants to throw eggs at your car if you upset doesn't mean that they actually will — at least, not usually.

They Know Just How To Keep Things Interesting If you want to date someone who has you constantly guessing whether you'll come home to them wearing sexy lingerie or throwing your clothes on the front lawn, then Scorpios are for you.

They're Always DTF Wearing hot underwear at all times is imperative, because there's no wrong time for sexy time with Scorpios.

They Love To Take The Reins Think you're picking out the restaurant for your next date night? LOL. Not if you're dating a Scorpio.

They Won't Let You Hide Anything From Them If you're lucky enough to earn a Scorpio's trust, then you better not lose it. Once it's gone, it's gone for good.

They Seriously Know Everything A Scorpio will tell you how you're feeling before you even know how you're feeling yourself. Yes, their intuition is magic and yes, you should be scared.

They're Great Listeners OK, so they might not be as willing to share themselves, but they'll always be there to listen to you.

They're Full Of Love If a Scorpio is into you, then they're all in. Once a Scorpio's in a strong relationship, they'll do just about anything to make their partner happy.

They Don't Always Do Well When They Date Each Other Like goes with like, but when Scorpios get together, it's not always a match made in astrological heaven.

But They Are Simply Irresistible Honestly, find me someone who can't be seduced by a Scorpio. I'll wait.