Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have been together for less than two years, but honestly, I don't even remember what life was like before this couple existed. Ever since they connected on the set of Her Smell in April 2018, Delevingne and Benson have captured the hearts of fans everywhere, and the two beauties only seem to fall more in love by the minute. You might think you're the most committed Cashley shipper out there, but these tweets about Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson's relationship prove that people everywhere stan this meant-to-be romance.

Their relationship timeline is basically the plot of a rom-com and their astrological compatibility is absolute fire, but those aren't the only reasons why fans love this couple. Though they kept their relationship on the down-low at first, Delevingne and Benson are finally flaunting their love for each other loudly and proudly, and fans are living for it. As Delevingne told Elle UK back in Sept. 2019, "We had gotten to the point where we had kept it a secret, or at least not wanted attention, and now I feel like I'm not going to not be proud." Here are some Twitter users who are just as eager to show the couple some love.

This Powerful Statement Seriously, just look at them together and try not to be influenced.

This Real Talk Thanks for setting the bar so high, Cashley.

This Absolute Truth It's just a fact, OK?

This Photographic Evidence A picture is worth a thousand words.

This Feverish Fan If Cashley is just a dream, then I hope I never wake up.

This Wishful Thinking If you guys are looking for a third wheel, please LMK.

This Honest Admission Bite your tongue, @bakedlesbean. These two aren't going anywhere.

This Sweet Shipper What a time to be alive!

This Wedding Guest Hopeful Um, SAME.

This Appreciation Tweet TBH, Ashley and Cara could walk around in trash bags and I'd still love them.

This Decisive Declaration Show me a couple more deserving of this devotion. I'll wait.

This Peaceful Praise "Whenever life starts to get you down, just think of Cashley to turn things around." — Me, starting now.

This Rewarding Request C'mon, people. Let's make it happen!

These Wise Words I feel honored to be a part of it.