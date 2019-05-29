This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, meaning Pride is going to be an even bigger celebration than usual. In order to help you get decked out for the occasion, below is a roundup of 15 Pride 2019 fashion items that will have you looking and feeling like your most festive self. From tie dye and slogan tees to rainbow-emblazoned socks, hats, and bags, there's a little something for everyone. And seeing as every item benefits an organization that supports the LGBTQ+ community, you'll be able to put your money where your mouth is and shop for a cause.

Brands came out in droves this year to release their own Pride collections that directly benefit non-profits of their choosing, proving that fashion has become more political than ever. It's refreshing to see companies standing up for what's right and using their platforms to affect social change, so as consumers it's our job to ensure we support them. The below products all benefit important organizations like the Trevor Project, GLAAD, and the It Gets Better Project, so use your purchasing power for good and prove that you care where your money goes, not just what it buys.

Universal Love

Cinq à Sept Unisex Stonewall Tie Dye Tee $95 | Saks Buy Now

Cinq à Sept partnered with Saks Fifth Avenue on a collection that benefits The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative, which is a non-profit "committed to eliminating the social intolerance that is profoundly impacting the lives of LGBTQ citizens throughout America and abroad," according to its website. 30% of net proceeds from the collection will be donated to SIBGI, with a minimum $100,000 donation.

Bag It

Gap + Pride Logo Tote $15 | GAP Buy Now

Through July 6, 2019, Gap will donate 15% of sales from their entire Pride collection to the United Nations Foundation in support of the UN Free & Equal Campaign for LGBTI equality, which promotes equal rights for all. This tote boasts rainbow straps and a powerful ombré message — it's a stellar pick.

Love is Love

National Parks Are For Lovers Pride Tee $36 | Parks Project Buy Now

I love that this tee supports a very unexpected cause — the Stonewall National Monument in New York City that pays homage to the Stonewall Riots. 10% of proceeds from the tee will be donated to Christopher Park Alliance, which is a non-profit organization dedicated to the keeping "the heart of Stonewall National Monument" clean, maintained, and safe.

Statement Tee

Still Queer Printed Fine Jersey T-Shirt $24 | American Apparel Buy Now

American Apparel created a limited-edition capsule collection of tees for Pride and, as you can see above, they're cute AF. 100% of their net proceeds will be donated to the Los Angeles LGBTQ Center, which is the world's largest provider of programs and services for the LGBTQ+ community.

Hat Trick

ASOS DESIGN x glaad& unisex python print bucket hat $19 | ASOS Buy Now

ASOS partnered with GLAAD on an entire collection of incredible pieces, from bags to co-ords to tees and more. This bucket hat is a super wearable and trendy pick, and it'll keep your face shielded while you attend your city's Pride Parade. 100% of proceeds from the unisex line go to GLAAD, which is a media company that "tackles tough issues to shape the narrative and provoke dialogue that leads to cultural change," according to their website

Happy Feet

I.N.C. Unisex Pride Socks, Created for Macy's $10 | Macy's Buy Now

Through June 30, 2019, Macy's will donate $2 of the purchase price of these socks to The Trevor Project, which was founded in 1998 and provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ+ youth.

Sup, Bra?

RACERBACK SOFT BRA $35 | Tombyx Buy Now

A sports bra that will make you actually want to go to the gym! TomboyX released an entire line of underwear, bras, and more for Pride, and 10% of the proceeds from the collection will go to True Colors United, an organization that offers support to homeless LGBTQ+ youth.

Frame of Mind

Muse Love Purple $98 | Glasses USA Buy Now

If you've been needing a new pair of glasses, consider snagging this style. For every pair sold, GlassesUSA.com will donate $5 to the Trevor Project — they come in all colors of the rainbow so there'll be a hue that will catch your eye.

First Things First

Women's J.Crew X Human Rights Campaign "Love first" T-shirt $34.50 | J. Crew Buy Now

This tee would look effortlessly cool when paired with some denim cutoffs and a cool pair of sneakers. Considering 50% of its purchase price will be donated to the Human Rights Campaign, which fights discrimination against LGBTQ+ people, it's basically a must-have.

Kick Hate To The Curb

TEMPER RUN PRIDE SHOES $140 | Adidas Buy Now

The pastel sneaker of your wildest dreams! Adidas is contributing a portion of proceeds from its Pride collection to The Trevor Project and has also vowed to "incite wider awareness of its cause," according to a press release.

Top Tank

Cotton tank top with Pride logo $58 | Diesel Buy Now

Because muscle tanks will always have a special place in fashion. Diesel launched a retro-feeling Pride collection that will be benefiting The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative, so if you ever wanted to get in on some of the brand's throwback-style offerings, now's a good time.

Bright Idea

Love Unites Rainbow Striped Cropped Cami $30 | Express Buy Now

This piece is unique in that you wouldn't immediately suspect it was created as part of a Pride offering. Through July 15, Express will donate 25% of the net income of their Love Unites collection to GLAAD.

Stand Tall

FLATFORM UNIVERSAL PRIDE $80 | Teva Buy Now

Teva teamed up with the Tegan and Sara Foundation to create these sky high sandals that literally let you walk on rainbows. For every pair sold, Teva will donate $15 to the foundation, which "stands for racial, social, and gender justice for LGBTQ+ girls and women"

Arch Support

AEO PRIDE DENIM HAT $12 | American Eagle Buy Now

And finally, a cute cap to top it all off! 100% of sales from American Eagle's Pride collection will go to the It Gets Better Project, which seeks to "uplift, empower, and connect LGBTQ+ youth around the globe."