Coming up with the perfect Instagram caption can be far from easy. This is especially true when it comes to choosing loving Instagram captions for photos with your partner. Let's face it, communicating intimate emotions on a public forum in a way that feels authentic to you, your partner, and the relationship can be tricky. It's worth acknowledging that as long as you're speaking from the heart, you can't go wrong. However, there can still be pressure to caption romantic posts well.

Fortunately, you don't have to be a poet to warm your SO's heart the next time you share a couples' photo. There are so many lyrics, quotes, and literary excerpts that can be repurposed into sweet and heartfelt captions for the 'gram. All you need to do is figure out what will work best with the visual elements of the photo(s) and decide on the specific vibe you want to convey. So, the next time you need some inspiration, don't fret. Whether you want to pour your heart out, serenade your sweetie, or simply remind your goofy bae how much you love their quirks, here are some loving caption ideas for Instagram that will make your partner feel the love.

Song Lyrics Sometimes, a lovey-dovey song lyric is a great way to let bae know how you feel. Even if you think it might be cheesy, embracing your romantic feelings can be a great way to remind your partner how special they are. Here are some adorable lyrics that would perfectly accompany your next couples' pic. 1. "All that you are is all that I'll ever need." — Ed Sheeran 2. “I’d never ask you to change if perfect’s what you’re searching for then just stay the same.” — Bruno Mars 3. “Heaven is a place on Earth with you.” — Lana Del Rey 4. "When the evening pulls the sun down, and the day is almost through, oh, the whole world it is sleeping, but my world is you." — The Paper Kites 5. "Dancing in the deepest oceans, twisting in the water, you're just like a dream." — The Cure 6. "When you hold my hand, you hold my heart." — The Chantrellines

Cute Quotes Shutterstock For the moments when you want to put your love for bae on blast without getitng too personal, a cute quote is might be the best way to go. 7. "Everything is better when we do it together." — Unknown 8. "I’m in love with you and all your little things." — Unknown 9. "You're my favorite hello and my hardest goodbye." — Country Living 10. "The peanut butter to my jelly." — Country Living