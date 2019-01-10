Let's be real, wearing dresses on date nights in the winter is never ideal, no matter how thick of tights or leggings you wear under them. So because a certain holiday that's all about celebrating love is coming up, I rounded up 14 of the best date night tops that are all kinds of sweet and sexy and can be worn with something you definitely already heave in your closet: jeans. I could sing the praises of denim of days, chief among them that they are comfy and keep you warm. Jeans and a legit winer jacket will keep you cozy no matter what top you've got on, so go ahead and wear a silky spaghetti strap tank for Valentine's Day this year.

A few of said silky spaghetti strap tops can be scouted in the list below but it also includes long sleeve options, short sleeve options, and all kinds of textures, prints, and silhouettes. Whether you're headed to a casual dive bar with friends or to an upscale restaurant with your love, there'll be something that will fit the bill, so long as you accessorize and choose your denim wisely.

Have A Heart

While this tank top is definitely more on the casual side, its tiny little heart motifs render it ideal for Valentine's Day. Pair it with dark wash denim and some gold jewelry for a simple yet refined look.

Cold Shoulder

This asymmetrical top is equal parts playful and chic and makes any outfit its incorporated into. The silky sheen adds an especially elevated touch.

He's So Rad

This menswear inspired tie dye shirt is my dream date top but I know it might not be what you initially had in mind. I'd pair it with black denim, patent heeled booties, a topknot, and statement gold earrings. Comfy and super rad—there's nothing better.

Ultra (Cool) Violet

Need I really say anything about this top? The double strap, the print, the color—it's all so good.

Take A Bow

Sweet Thing

With bright red lips and a cool crystal bag, this top would be a date night knockout with a super sweet twist.

Feeling Blue

I love wearing blue on blue and this top would make for an especially good denim pairing thanks to its metallic sheen.

Sheer Genius

It's gauzy, it's slightly sheer, and it would pair excellently with any kind of jewelry.

Meow!

Between the cheetah print and the bustier-like design, this top is hitting all of the sexiest notes.

Seeing Spots

This top would look so fire with black denim pants, a black belt with a gold buckle, and super graphic cat eye makeup.

Velvet Underground

This option is a bit sultry thanks to its sheerness but the velvet blue detailing makes it also feel elevated and fancy.

Red Hot

It's silky and red. Done and done.

In Stitches

I love how the white stitching on this top gives it a bustier-like feel.

Hook, Line & Sinker

With dark blue denim and red lips? Total knockout.