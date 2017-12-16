13 Workout Wardrobe Essentials That'll Make Awesome Gifts For Your Beginner BFF

Ask anyone who considers themselves a part of the #fitfam, and they’ll tell you they’re partially in it for the clothes. Long gone are the days when going to the gym meant throwing on a busted, old graphic tee and sweatpants (I like to think we have millennials to thank for that). The fashion realm is no longer catering solely to the risk-takers and trendsetters; style is now highly represented through our athletic wear, which makes it all the more fun to shop for workout wardrobe essentials for your bestie who’s just getting started on her fitness journey.

Not only can you train your bestie like a beast, you can dress her like a beauty, too. With leggings officially counting as pants (sorry not sorry, Blair Waldorf), there are plenty of options to choose from to ensure she’s dressed for success for every hot yoga class, HIIT circuit, and the like. As someone who owns countless pairs of leggings, crop tops to mix and match, and actively searches for the prettiest sports bras on the market, I can guarantee your girl is going to fall in love with everything athleisure. This is your chance to show her how it's done.

Here are a few key workout wardrobe essentials your beginner BFF is going to need to secure her #fitgirl status in 2018.

1 A Cute And Comfy Tank For Home Workouts Free People No Sweat Tank, $48, Free People Topping my own wishlist for the holidays is this blush pink tank from Free People. The piece is made with a tri-blend jersey fabric that's super breathable, and falls just slightly below the waist so you can tie it into a crop top or leave it loose. I'm also really loving the open cross-back silhouette. Criss-cross details are having a moment lately, and I expect them to pop up even more going into 2018. Purchase this for your gym rat BFF, and she'll not only be styling at the weight rack, she'll be way ahead of this soon-to-be breakout trend.

2 Long Sleeves For Extra Warmth In The Yoga Studio Athleta Studio Crop Long Sleeve, $59, Athleta Personally, I'm the type of person who doesn't naturally gravitate toward long-sleeve tops for the gym, especially if I know I'm in for a gruesome sweat. However, wintertime is brutal, and sometimes the only way to get my body moving is to wear a comfy athleisure ensemble that'll keep me warm. This studio crop from Athleta is made with polyester and spandex fabrics that are warm, but still breathable, so you don't have to hesitate going hard on the treadmill (the sweat's coming, anyway). The fit is super relaxed, and the design itself is super casual so you can even wear it out to brunch after your sweat session. Now that's what I call balance.

3 A Versatile Sports Bra Free People City Slicker Sports Bra, $29.95, Free People Sports bras that double as crop tops give me life. This gorgeous piece by Free People is somewhat reminiscent of a halter top, and comes in a range of colors from a bright, orangey-red hue, to this beautiful forest green. Your bestie can wear it under a hoodie or long-sleeve shirt, but even though it's going to be freezing outside over the next few months, she's going to be working hard in the gym. When the HIIT gets heated, she can take off layers and sport this piece solo.

4 A Piece Of Zen Spiritual Gangster Zen AF Sports Bra, $48, Spiritual Gangster I feel like there's this stereotypical assumption that yogis can't be badasses, but Spiritual Gangster's aesthetic shuts that down real quick. This brand is a classic one because it promotes positive vibes and good karma with boho-meets-hipster-meets-edgy pieces that are simple, but get the point across. They have a ton of sports bras to choose from with quirky mantras like "Zen AF," and "Namaslay" that your fellow yogi is bound to love.

5 A Stretchy, Sturdy Bra Beloforte Beloforte Savoi Sports Bra, $49, Revolve I practically live in sports bras, but when I'm hitting the mat or heading to the gym, I need one that's comfortable to wear, but will still keep my girls in check when I start moving around. Beloforte is a brand I always go back to for high-quality pieces that are fashionable, functional, and that make my body feel good. The Savoi bra is my current favorite, and if your girl loves subtle, sexy details, she'll fawn over these mesh panel accents.

6 Sweats To Run Or Lounge In Z Supply The Marled Jogger Pant, $50, Z Supply I've been on a mission to find the perfect pair of laid-back joggers that I can throw on for cardio or rest days, and I think I've finally found them. Z Supply's marled sweats were designed for maximum comfort and feature an adjustable drawstring waistband, elastic cuffs, and front pockets for storing your personals (i.e. gym membership card).

7 Leggings That Feel Like A Literal Dream Gymshark Dreamy Leggings, $42, Gymshark Anyone who knows me knows I am a loyal Gymshark customer, and their Flex leggings have been my go-to since their launch. But then the brand introduced their signature Dreamy leggings, and it would seem that now I have come to a crossroads. Not only are these leggings super cute overall, but your waist also has enough wiggle room so you can breathe through your workout. Plus, there's a hidden pocket along the waistband to store your phone or keys, and every pair fits like a glove for maximum comfort.

8 A Cap To Control Sweaty Fly-Aways Lululemon Baller Hat, $38, Lululemon I wasn't a hat person until I started seeing my favorite fitness influencers rocking ball caps while they'd lift. I started searching around online for one of my own, and nothing compares to this baller pick by Lululemon. The model comes in nine solid colors to choose from (I'm personally torn between white, heather grey, and this olive shade myself) and includes an adjustable strap so you don't have to figure out what size your bestie wears.

9 A Beanie That Sparkles As Bright As Her Personality Athleta Metallic Beanie, $38, Athletica Here's another hat your fit chick might be into if she's a fan of headgear. Athleta's metallic accessory is definitely one she'll get a ton of use out of traveling in and out of the gym, or even when she's just out running some errands.

10 Cute Mittens To Protect A Runner's Hands From Frostbite Under Armour UA Around Town Mittens, $27.99, Under Armour Girls who run don't take a winter hiatus; they muddle through the cold and snow to reach that runner's high, regardless of dropping temperatures. Slipping into Under Armour's polyester knit pair of mittens will keep her warm all the way from point A to B and back again, but if she gets too hot, she can easily unbutton the pullover material to give her fingers some air.

11 A Gym Bag With Swag CALIA by Carrie Underwood Sport Duffel, $49.99, CALA by Carrie Underwood Carrie Underwood's line of athletic wear and accessories is bae because it's super affordable and caters to all kinds of body shapes and sizes. Aside from the singer's workout clothes, this sporty-chic duffle is hands-down my favorite gym bag to date because it's loaded with interior pockets, a front zipper, and a mesh water bottle holder stitched into the side to ensure all bases are covered before you head to your cycling class.

12 A New Pair Of Kicks All Birds Women's Wool Runners, $95, Allbirds Slipping on my first pair of Allbirds made me believe in love at first wear. Each shoe is made with merino wool which, founder Tim Brown says, is incredibly sustainable (not to mention extremely comfortable). These shoes are an excellent fit whether your giftee is the first on her yoga mat at the studio, lifts heavy, or counts casual strolls as her means of cardio. These babies are designed to minimize odor, regulate temperature, control sweaty soles, and just overall feel amazing on your feet. Plus, how can anyone not fall in love with that pale purple color?